Orioles’ Austin Hays heads to Phillies in trade for Seranthony Dominguez, Cristian Pache

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Austin Hays is coming to Philadelphia, and the Phillies acquired their right-handed bat.

The Phillies on Friday traded aid pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles in trade for the 29-year-old Hays, an outfielder who’s hitting .255 in 63 video games this season. The transfer comes a number of days forward of Tuesday’s commerce deadline.

The Phillies have acquired OF Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles in trade for RHP Seranthony Domínguez and OF Cristian Pache. Hays will put on No. 9. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 26, 2024

In 63 video games this season, Hays is hitting .255/.316/.395 with three residence runs and 14 RBIs. He hits lefties properly, which is what the Phillies want. Hays is hitting .328 with a .894 OPS in opposition to left-handed pitching in 39 video games.

“I don’t see him as a platoon participant,” Phillies supervisor Rob Thomson mentioned. “This man is an All-Star final 12 months. And for no matter purpose, I do not know Baltimore’s state of affairs, however he wasn’t enjoying each single day. I feel that is perhaps affected his numbers a bit bit.”

Hays was the American League’s beginning middle fielder within the 2023 MLB All-Star Recreation. Final season, he set profession highs with 76 runs scored, 143 hits, 40 multi-hit video games and 5 stolen bases.

In 2022, Hays gained Baltimore’s Coronary heart & Hustle Award.

Dominguez, 29, appeared in 230 video games for the Phillies over six seasons — he had a 4.75 ERA in 38 video games this season. He posted a 3.55 ERA over 220 innings pitched with the membership. The native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic was signed in 2011 as an newbie free agent.

Pache is simply 25 years outdated and appeared in 50 video games for the Phillies in 2024, hitting .202. He joined the Phillies in a commerce from the Oakland Athletics in March 2023 and is initially from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Hays, a local of Daytona Seaside, Florida, will put on No. 9 for the Phillies.

Dominguez is not going to be the one former Phillie within the Orioles’ bullpen: former nearer Craig Kimbrel signed with Baltimore within the offseason.

On Friday afternoon, the Phillies activated reliever Michael Rucker from the 60-day injured checklist to exchange Dominguez on the crew’s 26-man roster.

