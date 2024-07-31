Orioles add another starting pitcher, acquiring lefty Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles added one other beginning pitcher earlier than Tuesday’s commerce deadline, buying left-hander Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins for infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers.

The 26-year-old Rogers was 2-9 with a 4.53 ERA this season for the Marlins. He joins a Baltimore rotation that already added Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay.

Rogers has lowered his ERA by over a run for the reason that begin of June.

“9 or 10 actually good begins his final occasions out,” Orioles supervisor Brandon Hyde mentioned. “All the time in search of beginning pitching, and hopefully he can assist us down the stretch.”

Baltimore entered Tuesday with a half-game lead within the AL East, however accidents to Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells left the group needing beginning pitching for this 12 months and past. Eflin is below contract by the 2025 season.

Since posting a 2.64 ERA in 2021, Rogers hasn’t had one below 4.00. As a lefty, he could also be match for Baltimore, with its deep wall in left discipline.

“Undoubtedly left-handed beginning pitching is basically necessary right here. We haven’t had loads of it,” Hyde mentioned. “Groups attempt to line up their left-handed starters towards us. Normally the primary man or two out of the bullpen — we’re a left-handed lineup, however groups attempt to line up their left-handed relievers to face us.”

The Orioles did add some right-handed bats earlier than the deadline, buying outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the Chicago White Sox and outfielder Austin Slater from the Cincinnati Reds. Additionally they traded for Gregory Soto, the second reliever they’ve obtained from Philadelphia in the previous few days together with Seranthony Domínguez.

“We added a few right-handed hitters. That was necessary to present us extra choices towards left-handed pitching,” Hyde mentioned after the Orioles beat Toronto 6-2. “Seranthony tonight, you noticed him. Soto is somebody we’ve seen for some time and has pitched the again finish of video games. And it’s an excellent arm from the left aspect.”

Norby and Stowers each have some large league expertise, however every confronted obstacles to taking part in time as a result of the Orioles have a lot position-player depth. Baltimore held onto its three prospects ranked within the prime 15 by MLB Pipeline — center infielder Jackson Holliday, catcher Samuel Basallo and nook infielder Coby Mayo.

___

