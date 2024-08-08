Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of terror attack

VIENNA — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concert events in Vienna this week known as them off Wednesday after officers introduced arrests over an obvious plot to launch an assault on an occasion within the Vienna space such because the concert events.

Swift was scheduled to play on the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as a part of her Eras Tour.

Occasion organizer Barracuda Music stated in a put up on its Instagram channel late Wednesday that “we’ve got no alternative however to cancel the three scheduled reveals for everybody’s security.” It cited authorities officers’ “affirmation” of a deliberate assault on the stadium.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities stated that they had arrested two suspected extremists, one in every of whom gave the impression to be planning an assault on an occasion within the Vienna space.

The 19-year-old predominant suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second particular person within the Austrian capital.

Franz Ruf, the general public safety director at Austria’s inside ministry, stated authorities have been conscious of “preparatory actions” for a attainable assault “and likewise that there’s a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concert events in Vienna,” the Austria Press Company reported.

Ruf stated the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have grow to be radicalized on the web. Ruf stated that chemical substances have been secured and have been being evaluated. He didn’t give extra particulars.

The cancellation got here hours after authorities stated safety measures for the Swift concert events could be stepped up.

Vienna police Chief Gerhard Pürstl stated on the similar time that, whereas any concrete hazard had been minimized, an summary danger justified elevating safety.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated in a put up on social community X that “the cancelation of the Taylor Swift concert events by the organizers is a bitter disappointment for all followers in Austria.”

“The scenario surrounding the apparently deliberate terror assault in Vienna was very critical,” he wrote. However he added that, due to intensive cooperation between police, Austrian and overseas intelligence, “the risk might be acknowledged early on, tackled and a tragedy prevented.”

Barracuda Music stated that “all tickets will probably be robotically refunded inside the subsequent 10 enterprise days.” The identical wording was posted below the Vienna dates on Swift’s official web site.

The Vienna stadium had been offered out for the deliberate concert events, APA reported, with an estimated 170,000 followers anticipated for the concert events in Austria.

Swift followers took to social media to specific their devastation at lacking out on one of many famous person’s reveals. Some who posted on X lamented months of now-wasted efforts to make friendship bracelets and select trendy outfits for the efficiency.

Annmarie Timmins, a journalist who traveled from the U.S. for Thursday’s present, stated she and her husband have been ready for the subway after dinner after they heard the information.

“I can’t even consider it,” she stated. “There was a lady together with her mother who appeared so unhappy — much more than me. I gave her one in every of my bracelets. I wished to hug her.”

In 2017, an assault at an Ariana Grande live performance in Manchester, England, killed 22 individuals. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi arrange a knapsack bomb in Manchester Area on the finish of Grande’s live performance as hundreds of younger followers have been leaving. Greater than 100 individuals have been injured. Abedi died within the explosion.

An official inquiry reported final yr that Britain’s home intelligence company, MI5, didn’t act swiftly sufficient on key data and missed a big alternative to stop the bombing, the deadliest extremist assault within the U.Okay. in recent times.