Oregon State star Travis Bazzana goes No. 1 overall in 2024 MLB Draft

CORVALLIS — Travis Bazzana spent his ultimate season with the Oregon State Beavers re-writing the varsity report ebook as he produced one of many best particular person campaigns in program historical past.

On Sunday, OSU’s famous person second baseman added one other important milestone to his adorned resume: No. 1 general draft decide. The Cleveland Guardians took Bazanna with the primary decide within the 2024 Main League Baseball Draft.

“I do know (Cleveland) simply values the way in which I’ve one thing I am enjoying for. I’ve a ardour,” Bazzana mentioned. “I am enjoying for one thing large; I care about this sport. I like this sport. They know that there is not going to be give up in me. There’s not going to be complacency. They’re gonna get any individual that’s striving to win — striving to win a World Collection.

“I am a competitor and I am all the time going to exit and put the group in the most effective place to win. They love that I am aggressive.”

The signing bonus slot worth for the No. 1 general decide is $10,570,600.

A Sydney, Australia, native, Bazzana is the second Beaver ever to be chosen No. 1 general in an MLB Draft, becoming a member of Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles, 2019). He’s the 14th first-round decide in OSU historical past.

“His work ethic, his passions, his capacity to be one of the particular guys within the clubhouse always,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham mentioned of why he believes Bazzana will succeed on the big-league degree. “I already know persons are gonna go to him for recommendation — for on the sphere and off the sphere stuff. He will make nice relationships at every affiliate he is with. By no means a fear about him within the clubhouse. That is one of many issues that we’ll miss: his vitality and the way he uplifts others and holds others accountable.”

Though he performed nearly solely at second base all through his Oregon State profession, Bazzana hung out at shortstop, third base, and within the outfield throughout summer time ball within the West Coast League and Cape Cod League. His athleticism and positional versatility are a part of what has made him such a highly-coveted prospect.

Nevertheless, he mentioned the preliminary plan is for him to start his skilled profession at second base.

“We have had a quick dialog about place,” Bazzana mentioned. “I feel they consider that I am gonna be a great infielder and doubtless begin my journey at second base. However all of them consider in my athleticism and suppose there may be some versatility choices as I transfer. … They consider in me on that entrance, and so they additionally suppose that there is alternatives to play different positions. They consider of their participant growth and I do to.”

All through the 2024 season, Bazzana was a one-man wrecking crew for the Beavers. Whereas hitting out of the leadoff spot, he slashed .407/.568/.911 with 28 dwelling runs, 66 RBI, 16 doubles, and 16 stolen bases in 60 video games. He set single-season college data for runs, dwelling runs, and slugging share, and tied the OSU single-season report with 74 walks.

Bazzana was named the Pac-12 Participant of the Yr and have become simply the sixth unanimous first-team All-American in program historical past.

As a sophomore in 2023, he was tabbed as a second-team All-American by a number of publications after slashing .374/.500/.622 with 11 dwelling runs, 55 RBI, and 36 stolen bases.

Throughout his true freshman season in 2022, Bazzana slotted in as OSU’s beginning second baseman and hit .306 with six dwelling runs 44 RBI. He was a first-team all-conference choice.

“I imply, I by no means actually counted it out. However I did not ever fathom this might be actuality till possibly in the course of the (Cape Cod season) that I assumed possibly I might come out as the highest decide,” Bazzana mentioned. “I nonetheless understood this 12 months that I could not management how the picks turned out. Cleveland might’ve needed one thing completely different. They might’ve needed a pitcher, or a right-handed hitter, or an outfielder. I might’ve gone out and had my finest season ever and nonetheless not been the decide.

“Being the most effective place participant in faculty baseball was my aim and I used to be going to manage what I might management to go do this. The decide stuff would determine itself out. However (the summer time) was once I realized I might go and be the most effective prospect within the class.”

