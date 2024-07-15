Oregon State Beavers infielder Travis Bazzana (37) hits a foul ball during the first inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park June 9, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Oregon State star Travis Bazzana goes No. 1 overall in 2024 MLB Draft

by

CORVALLIS — Travis Bazzana spent his ultimate season with the Oregon State Beavers re-writing the varsity report ebook as he produced one of many best particular person campaigns in program historical past.

On Sunday, OSU’s famous person second baseman added one other important milestone to his adorned resume: No. 1 general draft decide. The Cleveland Guardians took Bazanna with the primary decide within the 2024 Main League Baseball Draft.

“I do know (Cleveland) simply values the way in which I’ve one thing I am enjoying for. I’ve a ardour,” Bazzana mentioned. “I am enjoying for one thing large; I care about this sport. I like this sport. They know that there is not going to be give up in me. There’s not going to be complacency. They’re gonna get any individual that’s striving to win — striving to win a World Collection.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment