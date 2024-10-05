Orange Take Down #25 UNLV in OT

LeQuint Allen

Junior working againJr. caught two landing passes and ran for 2 extra, together with the sport winner, and Syracuse (4-1) defeated No. 25 UNLV (4-1), 44-41, in extra time on Friday evening.

The win was the second ranked win of the younger season for the Orange, marking the primary time since 2001 {that a} Syracuse crew has defeated a number of ranked groups within the common season. It was additionally the primary highway win over a top-25 crew because the 2010 crew bested then No. 20 West Virginia.



‘Cuse trailed by seven factors late within the fourth quarter and notched the tying rating with simply 23 seconds remaining on an endzone fade completion by Kyle McCord to Jackson Meeks . The play was setup by an important fourth-down run by Allen to maintain the drive alive.

UNLV bought possession first in extra time. After a Fadil Diggs sack to power a profitable Caddie Crittenden 41-yard discipline purpose, the Orange offense marched to the endzone and game-winning rush by Allen to go away Las Vegas with a win.



Allen ran 19 instances for 71 yards and two touchdowns and caught a profession greatest 9 passes for 58 yards and two scores. He moved into sixth all-time on this system’s receiving yards by a working again ledger (553), passing Walter Reyes (550).

McCord, who handed for greater than 300 yards within the fifth consecutive recreation, accomplished a career-high 40-of-63 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. McCord’s 42 completions represented the third-best complete in Orange historical past, trailing solely Ryan Nassib (45 vs. Northwestern, 2012) and Zack Mahoney (43 at Pittsburgh 2016).

Tight finish Oronde Gadsden II completed with a career-high 10 receptions and 142 yards. He set new Syracuse information for profession receptions by a decent finish (94) and profession receiving yards by a decent finish (1,395). The earlier marks had been held by Nick Provo (92, 2008-11) Chris Gedney (1,334, 1989-92), respectively.

The Orange offense jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first quarter on the again of an correct passing assault. McCord accomplished his first 11 throws of the competition. On the opening sequence, he drove the Orange 75 yards in 9 performs on a gap drive capped by a nine-yard landing go to Allen Jr.

Syracuse put collectively a second consecutive nine-play scoring march on its subsequent possession. Keyed by a 39-yard go play from McCord to Gadsden II, the Orange lined 87 yards with Allen ending issues with a three-yard plunge.

UNLV responded to its early two-touchdown deficit by producing 21 unanswered factors. A 42-yard run by Jai’Den Thomas, enhanced by a face-mask penalty on the Orange, gave the Rebels first-and-goal on five-yard line. Two performs later, senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams teamed with junior tight finish Kaleo Ballungay on a five-yard landing go to get UNLV on the board.

Williams evened the rating rapidly the subsequent time the Rebels went on offense. He related with Ricky White III for 53 yards and ran the ultimate three yards on the two-play sequence. The Insurgent protection pressured the Orange into punt formation for the third straight possession and the UNLV particular groups strain pressured Syracuse punter Jack Stonehouse to scramble. The outcome was a 13-yard loss and gave the hosts the ball on the Syracuse 9. Williams discovered Casey Cain in the long run zone for a nine-yard landing play and in a matter of 9 minutes the Rebels went from trailing 14-0 to main 21-14.

Syracuse engineered a 16-play, 72-yard march that led to a 21-yard discipline purpose by redshirt freshman Jayden Oh, his first at Syracuse. McCord’s 15-yard go to Gadsden and a 14-yard gainer to Allen had been the massive beneficial properties on the drive and Syracuse went into the intermission trailing, 21-17.

The third quarter began in an analogous method to the opening interval with the Orange retaking the lead with back-to-back touchdowns. Syracuse drove 75 yards in 12 performs and McCord thread the needle on a sideline go that Allen Jr. carried into the tip zone for a six-yard landing. Freshman Yasin Willis helped arrange the rating with a 26-yard run that put the Orange at first-and-goal.

The Orange protection arrange the subsequent rating. again Duce Chesnut picked off a deflected UNLV display go deep in Insurgent territory. On the subsequent play, Willis ran 21 yards for his first collegiate landing.

Willis’ rating was the primary of his profession and his 62 yards on the bottom set a brand new profession excessive.

Chittenden narrowed the rating to 31-24 with a 20-yard discipline purpose and the UNLV punt protection unit helped even issues up. Going through fourth down on the UNLV 49, Syracuse had its punt blocked by White III blocked and Charles Correa recovered the ball in the long run zone. Chittenden’s further level had issues tied up at 31-31.

Syracuse put itself in place to take the lead on its subsequent possession. The Orange moved 68 yards on 13 performs whereas taking 7:19 off the clock. Going through third-and-eight on the UNLV 16, McCord had his throw intercepted by Jackson Woodard on the five-yard line.

Taking on at its personal six-yard-line with 8:05 left in regulation, UNLV took 10 performs to maneuver in entrance once more. Williams teamed with White III on a nine-yard landing go and the Rebels led, 38-31, with 2:58 remaining.

The Orange weren’t completed. Syracuse raced 75 yards in 11 performs and Jackson Meeks hauled in McCord’s six-yard go in the long run zone with 23 ticks left on the clock. McCord had a 17-yard completion to Gadsden II and 18 yards to Meeks on the drive. Oh’s level after created the third tie of the evening, 38-38, and resulted within the recreation going into extra time.

Allen then led the Orange to victory within the extra time interval with plenty of sturdy runs. The Orange proceed a stretch of three consecutive highway video games with a matchup at NC State on Saturday, Oct. 12.