Orange Fall at No. 19 Pitt to End Roadstand

The Syracuse soccer group fell to No. 19 Pittsburgh, 41-13, to finish its three-game roadstand on Thursday evening at Acrisure Stadium.

The ‘Cuse (5-2, 2-2 ACC) protection held the Panthers (7-0, 3-0 ACC) offense, which is averaging 481.3 yards per recreation, to 217 whole yards. However 5 takeaways from the Panthers’ protection – three of which had been returned for touchdowns, was the deciding issue.

Kyle McCord accomplished 35 passes for 321 yards, setting a program report together with his seventh-straight 300-yard passing recreation of the season. The swarming Pitt protection contested quite a few McCord’s passes, making 5 interceptions, 4 of which had been tipped balls that the Panthers got here away with, and three had been returned for scores within the first half.

Freshman large receiver Emanuel Ross had a career-best 78 yards within the air in his second collegiate look. Jackson Meeks and Trebor Pena additionally added 53 and 51 receiving yards, respectively.

After the primary quarter, the Orange confronted a 17-0 deficit after the Pittsburgh protection turned three first-quarter interceptions into two touchdowns and a subject objective.

The Panthers then prolonged their result in 24-0 with a landing on their opening drive of the second quarter, and simply earlier than the half, their protection returned a 3rd interception for a landing to make it 31-0 on the break.

Syracuse opened the second half with an 18-play, 73-yard landing drive to get itself on the board. McCord and the Orange offense transformed three fourth downs on the best way to a one-yard speeding rating from the quarterback. ‘Cuse tried a two-point conversion, however it was unsuccessful, making the rating 31-6.

The Panthers tacked on 10 factors to begin the fourth quarter, holding a 41-6 edge with 11 minutes remaining within the recreation.

Syracuse added seven factors to its whole with an 11-play, 75-yard landing drive that led to a Dan Villari two-yard rush. The rating was the primary of his season.

Neither group scored the rest of recreation, as Pittsburgh went on to earn its 41-13 win.

‘Cuse returns residence for its first recreation on the JMA Wi-fi Dome in 35 days on Saturday, Nov. 2 in opposition to Virginia Tech. The sport’s time is to be introduced. Tickets are on sale now at Cuse.com/tickets.

