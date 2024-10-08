Oprah Winfrey selects Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir as her next book club selection

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir as her new guide membership choose, and made a visit to the famed Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee, to fulfill with Presley’s daughter and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter, actor Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley’s “From Right here to the Nice Unknown,” accomplished by Keough after Presley died unexpectedly in 2023, was revealed Tuesday. Winfrey’s interview with Keough, which can embrace uncommon household pictures, house movies and audio recordings made by Lisa Marie Presley, will air Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

“I’ve nice love and admiration for Lisa Marie Presley, and was so moved that her daughter Riley, via her grief, was capable of assist her end a superbly touching memoir that permits us to see her mom at her most sincere and weak,” Winfrey mentioned in an announcement. “That is an intimate take a look at what it was like rising up as inheritor to one in all America’s most well-known households.”

Keough mentioned in an announcement that upon being advised by Winfrey that she had chosen “From Right here to the Nice Unknown,’” she considered how her mom would have been proud “to know her story was going to be learn and mentioned with such empathy, thought and style.”

“She would have felt extremely weak, however profoundly grateful for the prospect to actually attain folks,” added Keough, who together with Julia Roberts narrated the audiobook version.

Lisa Marie Presley was the one daughter of Elvis Presley, who was simply 42 when he died out of the blue in 1977 at Graceland, whereas younger Lisa Marie was in the home. In making ready her memoir, she had recorded “story after story about smashing golf carts collectively within the yards of Graceland, concerning the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs, simply the 2 of them. About getting dragged screaming out of the toilet as she ran towards his physique on the ground,” in line with the writer, Random Home.

The singer and actor additionally talked about her marriage to Michael Jackson, struggles with dependancy and the “ever-present grief” of dropping her father. In a video clip launched earlier than Tuesday’s interview aired, Keough advised Winfrey that at occasions she would discover her mom on the ground, drunk, listening to her father’s music and crying.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 when she died of problems from bariatric surgical procedure years earlier. Keough is the oldest of her 4 kids, two of whom she had with actor-musician Danny Keough and two with guitarist-producer Michael Lockwood.