Oprah Winfrey selects “From Here to the Great Unknown” as 108th book club pick: Read a free excerpt

Followers of Elvis Presley — and his well-known household — are getting a uncooked look into their lives in a posthumous memoir titled, “From Right here to the Nice Unknown,” co-written by Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough.

Oprah Winfrey revealed the memoir as her latest guide membership choice on “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday. The guide untangles the difficult lifetime of Lisa Marie, together with tales about rising up in Graceland, grieving the dying of her father Elvis and navigating motherhood.

“Studying the guide, it does really feel like a tragedy. However I feel that it is actually essential for me to keep in mind that there was a lot pleasure and love and simply great instances in our lives,” Keough mentioned throughout an interview on “CBS Mornings.”

Learn an excerpt from the memoir, “From Right here to the Nice Unknown,” which is on sale now.

There was this one time—I need to say it was throughout certainly one of his excursions, in Tahoe. He would at all times take the entire prime ground of no matter lodge he was in, for him and the entourage. That evening he was again in his bed room, actually, actually indignant, cursing and screaming. Any person advised me to get behind a chair in the primary suite and never transfer. Everybody was attempting to cover behind one thing, to remain out of the fucking approach. So I hid and watched as he took issues by the handful, by the armful, and threw them off the balcony. He had discovered his flight path and he was going to fly it till he was executed throwing stuff off that balcony.

Finally, he calmed down, and somebody mentioned to me, “It is okay, you may come out now, he desires to see you.”

I assumed, He desires to see me?

I mentioned, “Why was he so mad?”

“Properly,” somebody mentioned, “he ran out of water.”

So, I grabbed 4 bottles of water and I walked into his room.

“Any person advised me you did not have any water,” I mentioned, and he simply motioned for me to return give him a hug.

He was respectful, although—he wasn’t impolite to folks, he wasn’t an indignant individual, he did not dwell there. Some folks full-on dwell in destruction, others purchase some actual property and stroll round in anger for a short time. My dad would simply go to.

Typically my dad would take me to an amusement park in Memphis referred to as Libertyland, and he would shut it down for me and all of the entourage and their households and pals. He and I might trip on the curler coasters. I cherished it.

One among my dad’s visits to anger got here one time once we had been alleged to go to Libertyland. I had invited all my pals, however once I went upstairs the evening earlier than, I may hear the improper form of tone—this baritone sound, the improper form of depth. I went to my room and will hear loud crashing sounds. He was yelling his fucking head off at someone. I may hear him saying that we weren’t going to Libertyland the following day. I used to be devastated.

I came upon later that he had run out of one thing once more, and he wanted to get it earlier than we went—both that or they would not give it to him. So, he hit the roof and referred to as about ten completely different docs and nurses till he discovered somebody who would give him a repair. As soon as the nurse or physician had administered no matter it was he wanted, he was effective. And we went to Libertyland.

I keep in mind sitting subsequent to him on the curler coaster that day—the Zippin Pippin—holding one eye forward on the trip, and the opposite on his gun in his holster, which was on my aspect. Until you knew or understood him, that sounds horrible, I do know. You may assume he was loopy, carrying a bit together with his daughter sitting subsequent to him, however he was simply from the South. It was simply actually humorous.

So we rode and rode.

That was a few week earlier than he died.

Oprah Winfrey named "From Right here to the Nice Unknown" her 108th guide membership decide on Tuesday, Oct. 8.



