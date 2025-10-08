Only Murders In The Building’s Co-Creator Told Me All About His ‘Favorite’ Scene With Steve Martin And Selena Gomez

By / October 8, 2025

Spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 5, Episode 7 – “Silver Alert” – are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Hulu subscription.

At the moment, one of Hulu’s best shows, Only Murders in the Building, is dropping new episodes every Tuesday on the 2025 TV schedule, and with each week, we get more hilarious and memorable moments from the star-studded cast. However, this week, we got an extra special moment, because Episode 7 of Season 5 featured one of the co-creator’s favorite scenes between Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top