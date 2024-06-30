One-Slot-Brought-All-The-Multipliers-to-the-Yard

During the last two months, one recreation has constantly been on the high of the most important multipliers of the month charts. That recreation is Go Wild, a five-reel fruit slot from Gamzix. The sport has accounted for no fewer than seven of our largest multiplier wins over the past two months.

This “gone wild” second for the Go Wild slot started on 2 Could when a 20,835x multiplier remodeled a $0.02 guess right into a $505.11 win. This primary huge multiplier win was adopted by 15,341x and 10,013x wins earlier than the insane 54,238x multiplier was struck by a fortunate participant on 25 Could. This was the most important multiplier struck shortly, and it remodeled a $0.01 guess right into a $542.38 win.

One other three huge multiplier wins, throughout 15,000x, have been struck earlier than the final day of June, bringing an unimaginable run to an finish. Properly, for now, a minimum of. Who is aware of what’s coming in July!

Get to know the multiplier rainmaker

The Go Wild slot gives what seems to be like a reasonably fundamental five-reel fruit slot format with ten paylines. There are just a few twists, although.

Within the base recreation, the wild will, like another wild image, substitute for all different symbols to finish or increase a profitable mixture. Nevertheless, within the Go Wild slot, the wild will then develop to fill all the reel. It should then be locked in place and the reels respun for a shot at a second win. The slot’s wild image will solely seem on reels two, three, and 4.

The opposite main draw of this slot is the randomly triggered jackpot recreation. When triggered, you’ll start turning recreation playing cards over till you flip over three of the identical playing cards. The displayed jackpot will then be awarded.

Go Wild options medium volatility and an RTP of 96.35%.

