One of Rishi Sunak’s bodyguards arrested over alleged bets on UK election date

LONDON (AP) — Certainly one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s police bodyguards has been arrested over alleged bets on the date of Britain’s nationwide election made earlier than it was introduced, authorities mentioned Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police power mentioned {that a} constable within the Royalty and Specialist Safety Command was arrested Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public workplace.

The arrest got here after the Playing Fee contacted the power. The fee, which regulates the playing trade, confirmed it was investigating “the potential for offences regarding the date of the election.”

Sunak introduced Could 22 that an election for Parliament could be held on July 4. The date had been a intently guarded secret and the announcement took many individuals in Sunak’s governing Conservative Occasion unexpectedly. Most had assumed the election could be held within the fall.

Betting is a well-liked exercise within the U.Okay., with bookmakers providing odds on every little thing from sports activities to elections and the winners of literary prizes. Dishonest by appearing on inside data is a prison offense.

The arrested officer was launched on bail pending additional inquiries and has been faraway from responsibility whereas the power conducts its personal investigation. The officer was not named. British police normally don’t establish suspects till they’re charged.

Final week Sunak aide Craig Williams, who’s operating to be reelected to Parliament, acknowledged he was being investigated by the Playing Fee for putting a 100 pound ($128) guess on a July election earlier than the date had been introduced.

Williams mentioned the regulator was making “some routine inquiries and I affirm I’ll totally cooperate with these.”

“I don’t need to be a distraction from the marketing campaign, I ought to have thought by the way it regarded,” he mentioned.