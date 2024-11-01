One grocer helps Central Oregon Latinos celebrate Día de los Muertos

Yamely Chavez Kennedy decorates her ofrenda with balloons at Colima Market in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 30, 2024. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

Yamely Chavez Kennedy positioned her grandmother, Marta Salinas, on her ofrenda for the primary time this yr. Salinas died of colon most cancers at age 80. Her favourite flower was cempasúchil, the blaze orange flower also referred to as marigold. It’s additionally a vital a part of Día de los Muertos when developing an ofrenda.

Día de los Muertos started as an Indigenous celebration the Purépecha and Mayan folks celebrated till Spanish colonizers, amongst others, arrived and compelled Catholicism onto the present civilizations. Now, the celebration is a syncretic mix that has unfold from Mexico and the Mayan kingdom all through the remainder of the Americas.

Cempasúchil flowers on the market at Colima Market in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 29, 2024. Cempasúchil are the normal flowers utilized in Día de los Muertos celebrations. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

Chavez Kennedy owns Colima Market in Bend and two different areas in Redmond and Madras. She’s been the proprietor of the Bend retailer for 10 years, however it’s her Madras retailer that she’s involved about. A bigger supermercado is ready to open there, and she or he’s anxious about competing with a much bigger retailer.

Clients store whereas Yamely Chavez Kennedy buils her ofrenda at Colima Market in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 30, 2024. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

This yr when a vendor from Fresno, California, approached Chavez Kennedy about carrying cempasúchil in her shops, she initially refused. Flowers are a dangerous funding as a result of they don’t maintain for a very long time and generally is a massive expense.

However, she mentioned, the seller made her provide: She would solely must pay for what she bought.

“Then clearly it was like, ‘heck yeah, that’s deal. Let’s do it,’” Chavez Kennedy mentioned.

Various kinds of pan de muerto on the market at Colima Market in Bend, Ore., Oct. 29, 2024. The frosted model is also referred to as “la catrina.” Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

Earlier than lengthy, she had 500 bunches of cempasúchil in Colima Market and one other 500 unfold out between the opposite shops.

That is the primary time Chavez Kennedy is promoting the flower and the good buckets unfold all through the shop carry a deeper that means.

“I felt like that was simply my grandma saying, ‘It’s OK, honey. Issues are going to be OK,’” she mentioned. “‘I’m going to be with you thru every retailer, and issues are going to be tremendous.’”

A photograph of Marta Salinas, grandmother to Colima Market retailer proprietor, Yamely Chavez Kennedy, sits on the highest of the ofrenda inside Colima Market in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 30, 2024. Salinas’ favourite flower was cempasúchil. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

Just a few days earlier than the primary celebration days of Día de los Muertos, Colima Market’s door was swinging open often.

Maria Elena Fuentes of Terrebonne picks out a bouquet of cempasúchil at Colima Market in Bend, Ore. on Oct. 29, 2024. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

Maria Elena Fuentes of Terrebonne got here in to seize a bouquet, as did Anton Gonzalez Jennings along with his daughter Tenaya. Sinforosa Avelino purchased a handful of bouquets, fastidiously choosing the right trying bundles.

On Wednesday, Chavez Kennedy arrange her ofrenda with the assistance of her workers. She positioned pan de muerto, a cup of water, some salt, corn tortillas and an enormous caguama of beer — all issues her family members cherished of their waking life.

Sweets and a caguama of beer are on Yamley Chavez Kennedy’s ofrenda at Colima Market in Bend, Ore. on Oct. 30, 2024. Her aunt cherished beer, she mentioned. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

She wasn’t going to make an ofrenda on the retailer, however clients saved asking her about it. She determined, why not?

Yamely Chavez Kennedy makes positive the ofrenda is good at Colima Market in Bend, Ore. on Oct. 30, 2024. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

Because the music “La Llorona” performed within the background, Chavez Kennedy positioned a big photograph of a lady with salt-and-pepper hair sporting a sash and crown, her grandmother. A glass of water sat close to the photograph to quench Salina’s thirsty soul after her lengthy journey again to Colima Market.

Subsequent yr, Chavez Kennedy hopes to construct a neighborhood ofrenda and promote arduous to get gadgets like sugar skulls or papel picado and, in fact, cempasúchil.

Yamely Chavez Kennedy’s ofrenda at Colima Market in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 30, 2024. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

(from left) Rosa, Angel and Sinforosa Avelino go away with their bouquets of cempasúchil bought from Colima Market in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 30, 2024. Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB

El Dia de los Muertos occasions and neighborhood ofrendas in Bend.

Colima Market, neighborhood members are welcome to deliver a photograph of a cherished one to position on the ofrenda.

Friday, Nov. 1, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

228 NE Greenwood Ave C, Bend, OR 97701

Latino Group Affiliation, Celebración del Día de Muertos / Day of the Lifeless Celebration

Friday, Nov. 1, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

2680 NE Twin Knolls Dr, Suite 110, Bend, OR 97701

Hola!, Group ofrenda with house for smaller ofrendas, music, meals, concurso de Catrinas, free entry

Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

920 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97701