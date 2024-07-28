One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: Simone Biles, USA gymnastics

PARIS (AP) — Charlie Riedel has been an AP workers photographer in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, for twenty-four years. That is his eighth Olympic video games. Here’s what Riedel needed to say about making this extraordinary picture.

Why this picture?

Simone Biles has been thought-about the most effective gymnast on the planet for a few years and curiosity in her has solely heightened since she walked away from the Tokyo Video games three years in the past. Since then, Biles has made a comeback and attracts enormous crowds. I needed to indicate a way of this pleasure for her first Olympic look since dropping out at Tokyo, so I made a decision to go vast and embody the vastness of Bercy Area in addition to the gang of photographers capturing this historic second.

How I made this picture

I shot this picture with a Sony A9iii digicam utilizing a 24-70mm lens. Being one in all a small group of photographers allowed entry to the ground, I used to be capable of shoot this from a singular angle and embody the lots of photographers capturing from the perimeter of the sector of play.

Why this picture works

I consider this picture works as a result of Simone is a small a part of the body in an enormous area. However regardless that she is small within the body, she is towering above all of the people who find themselves there to observe her.

