On the night before Election Day, Kamala Harris brings in celebrities. Donald Trump is unimpressed

On the evening earlier than Election Day, at marketing campaign occasions throughout the nation, celebrities turned out in pressure for Kamala Harris ‘ presidential bid.

The battleground state of Pennsylvania was significantly starry: In Pittsburgh, the vice chairman’s rally featured Cedric the Entertainer, Katy Perry and Andra Day. In Philadelphia, the finale of Harris’ daylong sprint throughout Pennsylvania, performers and presenters included Oprah Winfrey, Girl Gaga, Fats Joe and Ricky Martin.

Republican Donald Trump was decidedly unimpressed with Harris’ superstar lineup.

At his personal rally in Pittsburgh, which overlapped with Harris’ occasion within the metropolis, the previous president criticized Harris for one superstar endorsement specifically: Beyoncé. He spoke dismissively about Beyoncé’s look at a Harris rally with Harris in Houston final month, drawing boos for the megastar from his supporters.

“Beyoncé would are available in. Everybody’s anticipating a few songs. There have been no songs. There was no happiness,” Trump stated.

Beyoncé didn’t carry out on the occasion however was joined onstage by her Future’s Baby bandmate Kelly Rowland, and gave a joyful, impassioned speech met with cheers.

Beforehand, Beyoncé allowed the Harris marketing campaign to tackle her 2016 observe “Freedom,” a minimize from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade,” as its anthem.

Trump added that Harris ought to have discovered a lesson from Hillary Clinton and had Beyoncé converse after her, saying, “That means the individuals keep.”

In 2016, Beyoncé carried out at a marketing campaign occasion for Democratic nominee Clinton in Cleveland within the days main as much as the election.

“They booed like hell, however the press didn’t play that,” Trump continued in his description of Beyoncé’s look on the Harris occasion.

He insisted his marketing campaign doesn’t want celebrities to pack in a crowd, including: “We don’t want a star as a result of we now have coverage. We’ve nice coverage.”

At one other level in the identical rally, although, he enthused: “So many celebrities right here, it’s unbelievable: Mike Pompeo, please get up,” introducing his former secretary of state.

Trump additionally was joined by Megyn Kelly and baseball star Roberto Clemente’s son.

Harris lined up performers to talk and play at marketing campaign rallies in all seven battleground states on Monday, and melded all of them into one Democratic get-out-the-vote livestream.

In Las Vegas, performers included Christina Aguilera and electro-dance duo Sofi Tukker. In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sugarland, the nation music duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, took the stage.