On ‘incredible day,’ Kylian Mbappé welcomed by Real Madrid fans at packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé lastly placed on a Actual Madrid jersey on Tuesday, fulfilling his childhood dream in entrance of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Practically 80,000 followers have been in hand on the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old France star throughout his official presentation because the membership’s latest participant.

After signing his five-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse alongside membership president Florentino Pérez, Mbappé entered the stage arrange on the Bernabeu to loud cheers by the Madrid followers.

Carrying the No. 9 jersey, Mbappé smiled broadly and waved to the followers who chanted his identify, then embraced Pérez and former Madrid participant and coach Zinedine Zidane, who invited Mbappé to go to the Spanish membership for the primary time when he was simply a teen.

“It’s an unimaginable day for me,” Mbappé advised the group, in good Spanish. ”Since being a child I dreamed about taking part in for Madrid and at this time I’m right here. It means so much to me.”

Mbappé completed his speech by asking the group to hitch him and chant “Hala Madrid,” much like what his childhood idol — and “now good friend” — Cristiano Ronaldo did when he arrived on the membership. Mbappé then kissed the membership’s protect and went across the Bernabeu kicking balls to the group within the stands.

“Now I’ve one other dream, which is to stay as much as the historical past of this membership, the most effective membership on the earth,” he stated. “I’ll give my life to this membership and to this protect.”

The report 15 European Cups gained by Madrid have been on show on the stage the place Mbappé was launched. His family, membership officers and several other former gamers have been additionally by the stage.

“I see my household glad, I see my mom crying,” stated Mbappé, who earlier Tuesday underwent his bodily with Madrid’s medical doctors.

The message “Welcome, Mbappé” was proven on the massive video boards on the newly revamped Bernabeu, which had its roof closed for the noon ceremony within the Spanish capital.

A number of the membership’s most iconic moments have been additionally proven whereas the tune “Nessun Dorma” was performed on the loudspeakers. Photos of Mbappe’s profession have been additionally displayed, in addition to images together with Mbappé sporting Madrid’s uniform as a child and posing alongside former membership star Ronaldo.

“It’s was a historic day for me and my household,” Mbappé stated later in his information convention, already sporting a go well with and tie. “It was even higher than I had anticipated it to be. It’s a privilege and an honor to be a Actual Madrid participant.”

Pérez referred to as Mbappé’s presentation a “historic act” for the membership.

“Right now we welcome an distinctive participant who at this time is fulfilling his childhood dream,” Pérez stated. “Right now you’re right here as a result of it’s one thing that you just needed. Thanks for making an ideal effort to have the ability to put on this white jersey.”

Youngsters linked to Mbappé’s basis have been additionally available and Mbappé made some extent to ship a message to youngsters in all places.

“With ardour and a dream, you’ll be able to obtain something you need,” he stated. “I’m the one right here at this time, perhaps subsequent time it may be one in all you.”

Mbappé is a World Cup winner with France however is but to win a Champions League, the membership competitors by which Madrid has been dominant within the final decade.

“There’s no higher place to win titles than at Actual Madrid,” he stated. “My precedence is to get again to coaching and get tailored to the squad so I may help the staff win.”

Mbappé met with coach Carlo Ancelotti and plenty of of his new teammates earlier than being launched to the followers on the Bernabeu.

He stated his France teammates who play for Madrid and Brazil ahead Vinícius Júnior had been amongst these making an attempt to get him to hitch the Spanish membership.

“I’m excited to get to play with everybody,” Mbappé stated. “I’ll play wherever the coach desires me to play. I don’t care in regards to the place.”

Mbappé’s presentation got here after he performed on the 2024 European Championship, the place France misplaced to eventual champion Spain within the semifinals.

After years making an attempt to signal the younger participant, Madrid lastly reached a deal with him in June when he opted not to stick with Paris Saint-Germain and have become a free agent.

Mbappé had performed membership soccer just for French groups — first at Monaco earlier than becoming a member of PSG and staying there for the previous seven seasons.

Pérez made signing Mbappé a strategic membership precedence because the powerhouse didn’t lock him up when he visited the membership’s services as a younger teenager and as a substitute joined Monaco’s youth academy.

In 2021, Madrid was rejected after providing PSG a bid of 180 million euros, the identical quantity PSG paid Monaco for a teenage Mbappé years earlier.

