OMG! Mets infielder Jose Iglesias performs his song after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Transfer over, Baha Males, and step apart, Timmy Trumpet. Right here comes Candelita — aka, New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias.

The custom of musicians showing at Mets video games and performing songs related to the workforce took a novel activate Friday night time when Iglesias sang his track “OMG” following a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros in entrance of 32,465 followers at Citi Subject.

“New York Metropolis!” Iglesias shouted as he walked towards shortstop, a place he’s manned 1,016 occasions in a 12-year huge league profession. “Let’s preserve the occasion gooooooing!”

Iglesias was accompanied by dancers for greater than a minute earlier than teammates — many sporting “OMG” shirts — spilled onto the infield and surrounded him, elevating their arms on the “Oh my God!” refrain. Sean Manaea held aloft an “OMG” signal whereas Harrison Bader, Starling Marte and Mark Vientos captured the efficiency on their cellphones.

“It’s exhausting to say how I really feel,” Iglesias stated afterward within the locker room, the place Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor have been nonetheless singing the track. “That was a giant deal. Singing in entrance of nice followers and seeing my teammates operating up there may be only a dream come true.”

Iglesias is a lifelong music fan who wrote “OMG” — which he described to SNY earlier this week as attempting to “…maximize the opportunity of enjoyment” — and used it as his walkup track upon being known as up from Triple-A Syracuse on Could 31.

His new teammates instantly took a liking to the 34-year-old Iglesias in addition to his track, which is performed following each Mets homer at Citi Subject and after each win. New York is 17-6 since he joined the workforce and moved over .500 on Friday for the primary time since Could 2.

“It’s superb — I feel it’s going to be enormous for him,” Mets beginning pitcher Jose Quintana stated. “That’s fairly cool, being a part of this.”

“And the best way we preserve enjoying, I’ll anticipate to take heed to that track at the least a few times each sport.”

The track was launched on all streaming platforms Friday, every week forward of schedule.

“I feel it’s a special day,” stated Mets supervisor Carlos Mendoza, who wore an “OMG” shirt to his pregame information convention. “You’ve acquired an energetic participant that can also be releasing a track that’s changing into very talked-about.”

Now the Mets will hope for higher post-concert luck for Iglesias and the remainder of his teammates.

The Baha Males carried out “Who Let The Canine Out?” — the anthem for the NL champion Mets — previous to Recreation 4 of the 2000 World Collection, however Derek Jeter homered on Bobby Jones’ first pitch simply minutes later and the Yankees received the subsequent two video games to clinch their third straight title.

On Aug. 31, 2022, the saxophonist Timmy Trumpet performed “Narco,” the doorway track for nearer Edwin Díaz, as Díaz jogged in for a save alternative in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Díaz tossed an ideal ninth inning to shut out a 2-1 win, however the Mets squandered a three-game NL East lead in September, misplaced the division title to the Atlanta Braves and have been eradicated in a Wild Card Collection.

Iglesias, who’s hitting .389 in 36 at-bats, stated he wouldn’t have carried out the track Friday if the Mets misplaced.

“What number of feelings have been there? Quite a bit,” Iglesias stated. “The best way my teammates reacted and the followers and the whole lot that’s occurring — it’s only a excellent storm and I’m simply glad to be in it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb