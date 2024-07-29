Olympics tennis: Djokovic beats Nadal at Paris Games in 60th matchup

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal at the beginning, then held off a comeback try to win 6-1, 6-4 on the Paris Olympics within the second spherical Monday, the sixtieth — and certain final — head-to-head matchup between the 2 tennis greats.

Djokovic claimed 10 of the preliminary 11 video games, with Nadal nowhere close to the expert and ever-hustling model of himself that received a file 14 French Open trophies on the identical purple clay at Roland Garros that’s internet hosting Summer time Video games matches. As a substitute, Nadal was diminished, exhibiting each little bit of his 38 years, and looking out like somebody who is likely to be prepared to move into retirement after taking part in solely sparingly the previous two seasons due to a collection of accidents, together with hip surgical procedure.

Then, all of the sudden, the indefatigable Nadal received going, making a push to show this contest aggressive, which certainly nobody — least of all Djokovic — discovered too shocking. Nadal captured 4 consecutive video games within the second set, together with a forehand winner to interrupt to make it 4-all. He raised his left fist, drawing roars from a packed Court docket Philippe Chatrier crowd that repeatedly tried to encourage him with chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!”

And that’s when Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, regained management. He broke proper again, pointing to his left ear whereas strolling to the sideline as if to taunt Nadal’s supporters. Djokovic then served out the victory, earlier than assembly Nadal on the web for a hug.

Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal 22, the 2 highest males’s totals within the century-plus historical past of the game, each have been ranked No. 1, and no pair of males has performed one another extra typically within the skilled period. They’re two-thirds of the so-called Massive Three of males’s tennis, together with Roger Federer, who retired with 20 Slam titles. That trio loved unprecedented success and prompted limitless debates about which was the “GOAT” — “Biggest of All Time.”

However Djokovic and Nadal are accustomed to assembly — and followers are accustomed to watching them — within the latter phases of occasions, together with 9 main finals. Not merely the second spherical. It occurred that early this time as a result of whereas Djokovic is the highest seed on the Summer time Video games, Nadal’s rating is exterior the highest 150 on account of an absence of matches.

A part of Nadal’s troubles Monday have been attributable to not being in tip-top form. His proper thigh has been taped up throughout these Olympics, the place he’s additionally competing in doubles for Spain with Carlos Alcaraz.

And a part of the issue, to make sure, was that Djokovic was, nicely, the very best model of himself aside from throughout that temporary stretch within the second set, sliding alongside the baseline to get to every thing, putting pictures precisely the place he needed them, often utilizing drop pictures to arrange winners and pressure Nadal to run lots. Djokovic wore a grey sleeve on his proper knee, simply as he did whereas making it to the ultimate at Wimbledon three weeks in the past. He tore his meniscus throughout the French Open in early June and had surgical procedure in Paris.

None of that mattered on this heat afternoon underneath a cloudless sky, with the temperature within the 80s Fahrenheit. People within the stands waved followers in an try to remain cool; each gamers wore chilly white towels round their necks throughout changeovers.

