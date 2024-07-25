Olympics opening ceremony: How to watch, start time, what to know

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is about for Friday.

As a substitute of a conventional march right into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on greater than 90 boats on the Seine River for six kilometers (3.7 miles). This may begin the ceremony, not mark the tip of it, one other break from custom.

What time does the opening ceremony begin?

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CEST and is anticipated to final greater than three hours.

The place is the opening ceremony being held?

The parade begins on the Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and follows the course of the Seine from east to west. It makes its manner round two islands within the middle of the town earlier than passing beneath a number of bridges and gateways. Athletes aboard the boats will get glimpses of a number of Olympic venues together with La Concorde City Park (3X3 basketball, breaking, BMX freestyle biking, skateboarding), Invalides (archery, athletics — marathon end, highway biking — time trial begin) and the Grand Palais (fencing, taekwondo). The parade ends on the Iena Bridge, which hyperlinks the Eiffel Tower on the left financial institution of the Seine to the Trocadéro district on the suitable financial institution. The ceremony’s finale is on the Trocadéro. There, amongst different ceremonial procedures, French President Emmanuel Macron will ship opening remarks.

How can I watch the opening ceremony?

The ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms — NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app.

A preview will air on NBC at midday EDT, with stay protection starting at 1:30 p.m. and an enhanced prime-time encore at 7:30 p.m.

About 220,000 invited and security-screened spectators are anticipated to fill the higher tiers of the Seine’s banks, and a further 104,000 paying spectators will watch from the decrease riverside and across the Trocadéro plaza.

These in Paris who couldn’t get tickets will be capable of watch the ceremony on 80 large screens arrange all through the town.

Who’s performing on the opening ceremony?

Along with the athletes who will take part within the parade, 3,000 dancers, artists and different athletes can be featured within the opening and shutting ceremonies. A lot of the leisure acts stay beneath wraps. NBC Information reported that Celine Dion and Woman Gaga have arrived in Paris amid hypothesis that one or each of the pop singers will carry out on the opening ceremony.

