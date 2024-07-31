Olympics Krispy Kreme $1 deal: Where you can find them in Texas

TEXAS, USA — In honor of the Crew USA competing on the Olympics, Krispy Kreme is providing a deal for a few of its “rings.”

The doughnut store is holding two offers this week as a part of their “Go for the Glaze” Olympics promotion. First, on Wednesday, July 31, you may get $1 doughnuts – any kind of doughnut – in collaborating shops, no restrict, whereas provides final.

That is proper … no restrict.

Then, on Thursday, Aug. 1, members of the Krispy Kreme Rewards loyalty program can get $1 Unique Glazed doughnuts available in shops and by way of the Krispy Kreme web site and app whereas provides final.

Prospects can get the Go USA Doughnuts assortment, which incorporates 4 of every of the next: