Olympics gymnastics: Stephen ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik wins bronze medal

Stephen Nedoroscik’s meticulous consideration to particulars and rituals don’t cease together with his pommel horse routine.

Outdoors the health club, the American athlete might be obsessive, too.

So when he once more solved his Rubik’s Dice in underneath 10 seconds on Saturday forward of the pommel horse last on the Paris Olympics, he knew it was a very good omen. He knew he might ship a efficiency that may earn him one other medal.

“After I solved it underneath 10 seconds earlier than 4 group finals, fixing it once more underneath 10 seconds for this competitors or at present, I used to be like, all proper, we acquired this,” the 25-year-old stated.

Earlier this week, the pommel horse specialist performed an important position in serving to the U.S. males earn bronze within the group last, sealing this system’s first Olympic medal in 16 years with a lights-out routine.

Nedoroscik was sensational once more underneath the roof of the Bercy Area, flying over handles and touring relaxed from one aspect of the pommel horse to the opposite.

It was a decent contest, and Nedoroscik misplaced to two-time world champion Rhys McClenaghan of Eire and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan. McClenaghan received with a rating of 15.533, with Nedoroscik capping his memorable keep in Paris with 15.300 factors.

Whereas McClenaghan elevated the issue of his routine, Nedoroscik tried some upgrades at coaching however lastly opted in opposition to a change of plans. He additionally stored the identical weight loss program.

“We simply continued to do the identical ritual over and over. I had six items of inexperienced apple within the morning with a chocolate muffin,” he stated. “That was my breakfast. I simply stored every little thing precisely the identical.”

Specializing in a self-discipline that no one is aware of exterior gymnastics circles, the Worcester, Massachusetts, native who received two NCAA championships at Penn State, unexpectedly has change into a social media movie star, with dozens of memes and footage of him circulating within the digital world.

“It’s simply that unbelievable, the quantity of people who find themselves reaching out, following me. They had been going loopy. I imply,” he stated. “I believed they had been hilarious. I’m glad that persons are making memes of me. I believe it’s so humorous. I actually needed to go and switch off my notifications yesterday as a result of I wanted to have the ability to lock in for this competitors.”

His new followers have in contrast the bespectacled Nedoroscik to Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent for his means to remodel right into a hero on the pommel horse.

“If somebody had requested me what about I might ultimately acquire traction, I might have most likely stated it was my eyewear or extra of my eyes, my illnesses that I’ve,” he stated. “You recognize, I do assume I’m only a quirky man, and I’m glad that persons are having fun with my competitors.”

Pommel horse is an equipment the American males have traditionally struggled with, however Nedoroscik has liked it since childhood. He practiced on it for hours after his dad and mom put in one within the yard. In 2021, Nedoroscik grew to become the primary U.S. gymnast to win a world championship gold medal on pommel horse.

The “monotony” and rituals Nedoroscik enjoys a lot, nevertheless, have been disturbed by the departure from the athletes village of a few of his U.S. teammates who had been already achieved with their very own competitions.

“So it was undoubtedly a bit lonely within the village,” he stated. “However to fill that point, I solved the Rubik’s Dice a pair hundred occasions and acquired myself one other sub 10. In order that’s about all I wanted for this competitors.”

