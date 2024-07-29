Olympics commentator axed over sexist remark

A veteran sports activities commentator has been sacked from his Olympics position after making a sexist comment about Australian feminine swimmers following their gold medal win.
Because the 4x100m freestyle relay staff have been making their means off the pool deck in Paris, Bob Ballard mentioned they have been “ending up”, including “you understand what girls are like… hanging round, doing their make-up”.
The clip rapidly went viral and broadcaster Eurosport later mentioned he had been faraway from the commentary line-up.
Ballard apologised if the remarks had offended viewers and mentioned it was not his “intention to upset or belittle anybody”, in a press release posted to X.
Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Shayna Jack had simply crushed the US and China, to make it the fourth Olympics in a row the place Australia has claimed the gold medal within the occasion.
They have been waving to crowds and celebrating the achievement when Ballard made his feedback.
His co-commentator and British swimming champion Lizzie Simmonds had instantly branded his comment “outrageous”, prompting laughter from Ballard.
In his assertion on X, Ballard urged customers to not “pile in on” Simmons. Some had been fast to assault the ex-Olympic swimmer on-line.
On Sunday, Eurosport mentioned Ballard – beforehand a long-time BBC reporter and presenter – wouldn’t return to their airwaves.
“Throughout a phase of Eurosport’s protection final evening, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate remark,” the broadcaster mentioned in a press release.
“To that finish, he has been faraway from our commentary roster with rapid impact.”
Mr Ballard has been a stalwart of worldwide sports activities protection because the Eighties, reporting on many Olympic video games and World Championships.
He has commentated on an array of sports activities together with water polo, ice hockey and wheelchair tennis, however is greatest recognized for his protection of swimming and diving.
Swimming Australia has been approached for remark.