Olympics commentator axed over sexist remark

A veteran sports activities commentator has been sacked from his Olympics position after making a sexist comment about Australian feminine swimmers following their gold medal win.

Because the 4x100m freestyle relay staff have been making their means off the pool deck in Paris, Bob Ballard mentioned they have been “ending up”, including “you understand what girls are like… hanging round, doing their make-up”.

The clip rapidly went viral and broadcaster Eurosport later mentioned he had been faraway from the commentary line-up.

Ballard apologised if the remarks had offended viewers and mentioned it was not his “intention to upset or belittle anybody”, in a press release posted to X.