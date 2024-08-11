Olympics brought us so many viral moments – and many more questions

As with the Olympic opening ceremony, my three-generation household will likely be watching Sunday’s closing ceremony. Like tens of millions of our fellow earthlings, we have been glued to our screens on all platforms for a lot of the Summer time Video games previously two weeks that I would not dream of lacking the finale.

My household will bear in mind the Paris Olympics for thus many viral moments, together with:

  • The already most-decorated-gymnast Simone Biles, 27, successful 4 extra medals for Staff USA.
  • How swimmer Katie Ledecky, 27, turned the most embellished American feminine Olympian of all time with 14 medals.
  • Jerome Brouillet’s picture of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, 30, and his board levitating above the ocean as he earned a near-perfect 10.
  • French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, 21, gaining followers as a result of, as he posted on TikTok after his crotch knocked down the crossbar, “You create extra buzz in your bundle than your performances.”
  • Zeng Zhiying, a 58-year-old desk tennis participant who missed out on being chosen to characterize China in Los Angeles in 1984 however in Paris represented Chile. Her Olympic debut at our age was heavenly.  

