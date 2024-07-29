Olympics broadcaster Bob Ballard fired for sexist comment at swimming

It was a quicker-than-expected Olympic Video games for broadcaster Bob Ballard.

The previous BBC reporter made waves throughout his on-air commentary for Eurosport on the swimming competitors Saturday after the Australian girls’s 4x100m freestyle relay staff gained the gold medal.

The staff members have been making their manner off the pool deck when, in line with a BBC report, Ballard mentioned the ladies swimmers have been “ending up” and “you realize what girls are like… hanging round, doing their make-up.”

No official phrase about what the Australian swimmers considered Ballard’s comment, however Eurosport, Ballard’s employer, has made its sentiments clear.

“Throughout a phase of Eurosport’s protection final evening, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate remark,” the tv community mentioned in an announcement. “To that finish, he has been faraway from our commentary roster with rapid impact.”

