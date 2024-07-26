Olympics 2024: Snoop Dogg carries torch for Paris Games

Snoop Dogg, 52, has been successful musician, actuality TV star and even Olympics broadcaster. On Friday, he added Paris 2024 torchbearer to that listing.

He carried the Olympic flame in an space subsequent to the Stade de France stadium within the northern Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis.

His a part of the relay — the penultimate leg earlier than Friday evening’s opening ceremony — went off and not using a hitch. The identical cannot be stated for France’s railway community Friday morning, which has been hit with main disruption forward of the opening ceremony.

Vandals focused France’s high-speed TGV community with a collection of coordinated actions.

The state-owned railway operator stated arsonists had focused installations alongside the strains connecting Paris with cities comparable to Lille within the north, Bordeaux within the west and Strasbourg within the east.