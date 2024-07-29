Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Wife Meghan’s Relationship Timeline

Meghan Dressel watched her husband, swimmer Caeleb Dressel, and his teammates win gold on the 2024 Paris Olympics, however she’s been cheering him on since 2013.

Caeleb, 27, isn’t any stranger to profitable large — he notably took dwelling 5 gold medals on the 2020 Summer season Olympics in Tokyo — however he and his teammates snagged Workforce USA’s first gold medal in Paris on Saturday, July 27, within the males’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay. For Caeleb, having his spouse and their 5-month-old son, August, there to cheer him on was higher than profitable gold.

“It was actually particular,” Dressel advised NBC reporters after the race on Saturday. “I imply, my son getting to observe me win a gold medal is all the things.” He continued, “I do know that final 50, I simply wished to get a gold medal for these guys. It’s simply actually particular [and] it’s what we got here right here to do. That’s why it was so robust to make a workforce and we received by over a second. That’s what we got here right here to do and we did it in good style.”

Meghan and Caeleb started relationship in highschool in 2013 when the 2 have been each aggressive swimmers of their dwelling state of Florida, even competing on the identical workforce. Caeleb advised FINA Aquatics World Journal in April 2020 that he and Meghan “swam at [the] Bolles [School Sharks] collectively within the late-night group as a result of we didn’t go to high school there.”

He famous, “She primarily did breaststroke,” however she stopped competing “to pursue her dream of turning into a child-family counselor.”

The Paris Olympics are Caeleb and Meghan’s third Video games as a pair, however their first as dad and mom, as they welcomed son August in February.

After two Olympics and virtually a decade collectively, Caeleb and Meghan tied the knot in February 2021. (Caeleb beforehand competed for Workforce USA within the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and once more throughout the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.)

Whereas Paris marked their third Olympic Video games as a pair, it was additionally their first as dad and mom as they welcomed their son, August, earlier this 12 months. On Saturday, Meghan was noticed cheering Caeleb on from the sidelines with August in her arms.

Scroll all the way down to be taught extra about Caeleb and Meghan’s relationship timeline:

2013

Caeleb and Meghan first met in highschool as aggressive swimmers in Florida. “We grew up swimming collectively however lived 45 minutes aside,” she advised First Coast Information in August 2021.

In 2020, Meghan shared a photograph of the 2 as youngsters through Instagram in a candy Valentine’s Day submit, saying, “I’ve liked you since 2013 and I can’t wait to maintain loving you eternally.”

She added, referencing 2004’s The Pocket book, “What began with these couple of youngsters loopy about one another, has became the promise of a lifetime of affection that may give Noah and Allie a run for his or her cash🥰.”

2016

Meghan cheered Caeleb on on the Summer season Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, although they’d spent the earlier years of their relationship being long-distance. In 2016, she advised Odyssey that the gap had solely helped them as a pair.

“We’ve made it work for 2 years now being throughout [the] state,” she mentioned in September. “I feel as a result of we’ve needed to take care of distance, it’s made us stronger as a pair.”

2019

The couple introduced their engagement in November, which Meghan later described through Instagram because the “best sure” of her life.

​”I proposed at our authentic assembly spot,” Caeleb advised First Coast Information on the time. “We did lengthy distance for, technically, seven years. We by no means lived in the identical metropolis, so we had a gathering spot on the Shands Pier. I took her there, [and] she thought we have been doing a photograph shoot. I did it proper on the outdated pier.”

2021

Caeleb and Meghan tied the knot on February 13, 2021, throughout an out of doors ceremony with household and buddies in Jacksonville, Florida.

2024

Meghan gave start to her and Caeleb’s first baby, son August, in February. “Our child boy got here bursting into our arms on Saturday morning after a really swift and highly effective labor,” Meghan wrote through Instagram on February 19. “Mother and Dad have been in it collectively, and we had the intervention-free start that we had so hoped and ready for.”

She described August as a “good, wholesome, chunky child boy.” Just a few months later, Meghan introduced August to cheer on his dad on the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris and watched Caeleb win Workforce USA’s first gold of the video games.

“It’s in all probability damage greater than helped me as a swimmer, nevertheless it’s undoubtedly taught me persistence. It’s taught me to decelerate. The one two issues I’ve been capable of do is father stuff and swimming within the run-up to Paris 2024,” Dressel advised Olympics.com about fatherhood in July.

“It’s undoubtedly a special routine, however that doesn’t imply that it’s unhealthy. It’s been very fulfilling and I’ve liked entering into that function with Megan.”