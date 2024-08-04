Olympic Day 2: Femke Bol Dazzles in Mixed 4x400, Julien Alfred wins 100

Saturday was a busy night time on the 2024 Olympics on the Stade de France. St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred took down Sha’Carri Richardson to earn a dominant win within the ladies’s 100 in 10.72, whereas the US’s Ryan Crouser three-peated as shot put champion with a greatest throw of twenty-two.90. There was additionally an epic come-from-behind victory for the Netherlands within the combined 4×400 relay due to a ridiculous 47.93 anchor cut up from Femke Bol, whereas Thea LaFond gained the triple soar for Dominica and Markus Rooth of Norway claimed an unlikely victory within the decathlon.

Full recap of all of the occasions under.

*Full outcomes

Julien Alfred wins 100 remaining

Embed from Getty Pictures

Julien Alfred used an awesome begin to propel her to gold, working 10.72 to set a nationwide report and provides Saint Lucia its first ever Olympic medal. Pre-race favourite Sha’carri Richardson had a poor begin and completed in second working 10.87 and was adopted by Melissa Jefferson, who was third in 10.92. Now we have a full article on the race right here.

Blended 4×400 Closing: Femke Bol drops superhuman 47.93 cut up for gold

Embed from Getty Pictures

In a detailed race the entire method by way of, hurdle ace Femke Bol was the star of the day, going from fourth to first on the ultimate leg by throwing down a monster 47.93 cut up to offer the Netherlands their first monitor and area medal of the sport. The Netherlands put all of their eggs in a single basket, working an A crew for this remaining, subbing in Bol, and additionally working Lieke Klaver, who was 4th within the 400 at Worlds in 2022, and working two of their three prime males in 2024. The Netherlands have been at all times within the race, with the USA’s Shamier Little being pressed by Klaver on the second leg, however they gave up floor on the third leg, which left them in fourth, with a large hole to the People, who led going into the final leg.

With nine-tenths of a second to make up, Bol went to work and moved methodically up the sphere. With 100 to go Bol nonetheless had tons of labor to do. She moved into third with about 150 to go, after which into second with 60 to go. It was solely within the remaining strides that she may go the USA’s Kaylyn Brown. This marks the primary Bol’s first Olympic gold after successful the gold within the 400 hurdles after which 4×400 at Worlds final 12 months. It additionally served as redemption after Bol fell on the finish of the combined 4×400 at Worlds final 12 months. She could have little time to relaxation as she begins the 400 hurdles tomorrow.

Males’s Shot Put Closing: Ryan Crouser Dominates

Embed from Getty Pictures

Ryan Crouser cemented himself as one of many all-time nice area athletes, changing into the primary man to win three Olympic shot put titles in a row. Tonight, his 22.90m third-round toss was greatest, however any of his three authorized throws (22.64, 22.69, 22.90) would have been adequate for gold. Fellow American Joe Kovacs had an enormous remaining throw to maneuver into second place, throwing 22.15 to tie Jamaican Rajindra Campbell, and was given silver as he had the higher second throw. It’s Kovacs’ third straight Olympic silver behind Crouser. Campbell’s medal marks the primary for Jamaica on this occasion.

Males’s 1500m Repechage Rounds

Embed from Getty Pictures

The Irishman Cathal Doyle was the primary man to make the most of the introduction of repechage rounds to this 12 months’s Olympics, successful the primary warmth in 3:34.92. Stewart McSweyn set the tempo early, taking the sphere out in 1:55.10 by way of 800 meters however light closely over the ultimate 300 meters, ending in Twelfth. Azeddine Habz, who obtained a roar from his residence crowd, took the lead on the bell and finally completed in second place. Ossama Meslek of Italy rounded out the ultimate qualifier from the primary warmth, crossing the road in 3:35.32. Mario Garcia Romo of Spain and the OACwas by no means in rivalry to qualify, ending in eleventh, 1.69 seconds out of qualification.

The second repechage warmth was all enterprise early, as South Africa’s Ryan Mphahlele strung the sphere out shortly, crossing 400 meters in 55.7 and 800 in 1:54.0. Ollie Hoare, who has been an outspoken critic of the repechage rounds, tried to take full benefit of his second probability, following Mphahlele in shut order however finally faltered down the homestretch, ending in fifth place. Federico Riva of Italy took full benefit of Hoare’s faltering, successful the warmth in 3:32.84, a private greatest. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and George Mills nabbed the final two spots into tomorrow’s semifinal, holding off Sweden’s Samuel Pihlstrom alongside the best way.

Fast Take: It’s going to be attention-grabbing to see how these guys bounce again in Sunday’s semifinals

We knew that the six males advancing to the semifinals from the repechage spherical can be at an obstacle within the semifinals – it could be their third race in three days whereas the lads who certified routinely bought to relaxation and get well on Saturday. In the meantime, the instances within the repechage spherical have been very fast, with 3:35.32 the slowest to advance in warmth 1 and three:33.56 the slowest to advance from warmth 2. Italy’s Federico Riva even ran a private greatest of three:32.84 in warmth 2.

Article continues under participant.

Will any of those guys be capable to get well and be aggressive within the semis on Sunday with one other (very) laborious race of their legs?

Fast take: On Athletics Membership is struggling

Embed from Getty Pictures

The On Athletics Membership introduced three males to 1500 in Paris. After the repechage rounds solely a kind of males stays. Final 12 months’s sixth place finisher Mario García Romo was solely eleventh within the repechage spherical, one spot decrease than he was within the first spherical. García has had a troublesome 2024 after an awesome final two years as he has failed to interrupt 3:31 this 12 months.

His teammate Ollie Hoare, who has the Twelfth-quickest time on the planet, completed thirteenth within the first spherical after which fifth within the repechage spherical. Hoare now’s beginning to have a historical past of being one of many higher runners on the circuit and never with the ability to carry out throughout championship season.

On has had points with accidents and folks failing to qualify for the Video games this 12 months they usually haven’t gotten off to the most effective begin. Their star man Yared Nuguse additionally didn’t look nice within the first spherical however nonetheless certified for Sunday’s semis.

Ladies’s Triple Bounce Closing: Thea LaFond Snags Gold for Dominica

Embed from Getty Pictures

Thea LaFond had an awesome efficiency when it mattered, leaping 15.02m on her second soar to barely enhance on her PB and take residence the primary medal her nation has ever had, a gold one. Behind her was Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica who was second with a 14.87 soar and taking the bronze was American Jasmine Moore, who jumped 14.67.

Males’s Decathlon: Markus Rooth has Meet of Life

Embed from Getty Pictures

Norwegian Markus Rooth had the meet of his life, setting private bests in six occasions to earn the Olympic crown, scoring 8796 factors within the course of. Behind him was NCAA champ Leo Neugebauer who was representing Germany and scored 8748 factors. The bronze medal went to Victor Lindon of Grenada who had 8711 factors.

The Olympic decathlon is at all times powerful however there was much more carnage than standard on this one. Reigning world champ Pierce LePage of Canada and world report holder Kevin Mayer of France each withdrew earlier than the competitors as a consequence of damage. Then defending Olympic champion Damian Warner of Canada and Sander Skotheim each no-heighted within the pole vault — and the 2 males have been sitting in 2nd and third at that time. That opened the door for Rooth, who earned an unlikely Olympic title after DNFing the heptathlon at World Indoors and the decathlon at Euros earlier this 12 months.