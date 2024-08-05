Olympians Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s Relationship Timeline

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield would possibly symbolize opposing nations on the Olympic observe, however they’re each other’s largest supporters.

“My girlfriend’s on [a] workforce as properly, so we’re coaching collectively and we’re competing many of the identical day,” Lyles completely instructed Us Weekly in July 2024 forward of his occasions on the Paris Olympics. “We now have that psychological house to have the ability to share with one another and repeatedly feed to one another.”

Lyles is a sprinter for Crew USA, whereas Bromfield runs for Jamaica’s observe and subject squad. They’ve been collectively since 2022 and Lyles makes positive their relationship is a high precedence over any sort of notoriety.

“I’m studying on the fly. I have already got my set guidelines: I don’t take footage whereas I eat, and I don’t take footage after I’m with my girlfriend and I don’t take footage after I work out,” he instructed Us. “Aside from that, all the things is fairly free sport, you already know, I don’t have an issue with that, however when I’m attempting to duck my head low, I discover myself now carrying a COVID masks. Sun shades, a hat and a COVID masks will get the job performed for a very good quantity [of fans].”

Hold scrolling for Lyles and Bromfield’s full relationship timeline:

2017

Like many fashionable {couples}, Lyles and Bromfield linked through social media.

“I slid within the DM,” she confessed throughout an look on the “Quick Lane Life-style” podcast in June 2024, noting that they rapidly began “chit-chatting” for just a few months.

Positive sufficient, romantic emotions began to floor.

“We each knew that we favored one another, however she may by no means get a day without work from MVP [Track Club] to return go to,” Lyles stated through the episode. “I couldn’t come go to as a result of I’d get what? Just a few hours? Then I’d have to leap again on a airplane to get to Monday follow.”

Neither Lyles nor Bromfield needed to skip coaching periods, however they in the end deliberate a date in 2018. The vibe “simply didn’t click on” and the pair determined to maintain their bond platonic.

July 2021

Lyles and Bromfield bumped into each other on the Tokyo Olympics, the place she received bronze within the blended 4×400 meter relay. On the time, they have been each relationship different folks.

February 2022

One 12 months later, Lyles broke up along with his then-girlfriend and slid again into Bromfield’s DMs. They went on their subsequent date in February after studying she was additionally lately single. Lyles and Bromfield made their Instagram debut the next August.

August 2023

“Blissful #internationalgirlfriendday to my greatest good friend and Goofy enjoyable buddy,” Lyles gushed through Instagram. “And it’s about to be a 12 months so excite one other appreciation submit quickly.”

Bromfield finally relocated to Lyles’ dwelling base, the place they now practice side-by-side.

July 2024

Lyles and Bromfield each traveled to Paris to symbolize their respective nations within the 2024 Video games. In between meets, they uploaded a number of joint social media movies across the Olympic village.