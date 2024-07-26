Olympian Tom Daley, Husband Dustin Lance Black’s Relationship Timeline

Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, have been going sturdy for over a decade.

Daley and Black met at a 2013 ceremonial dinner in Los Angeles — which Black virtually didn’t attend as a result of he was busy engaged on a script.

“When Tom walked in I used to be like, ‘Oh my God, he’s so cute,’” Black shared with Out journal in January 2016. “I knew who he was — I’d watched the Olympics — however in individual I discovered him extra assured than I had anticipated.”

Two years after their first assembly, Daley and Black introduced their engagement.

“#HeSaidYES 💍💍#ISaidYES ❤️,” Daley wrote by way of Instagram in October 2015. “Thanks for all the beautiful messages!”

The couple went on to tie the knot in Might 2017 and later welcomed sons Robbie and Phoenix, in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

Preserve scrolling to be taught extra about Daley and Black’s relationship:

2013

The couple met at a cocktail party in Los Angeles and issues shortly began getting critical shortly after.

“Fairly truthfully, we talked about marriage inside the first two weeks after seeing one another the primary time in L.A.,” Daley informed Out journal in January 2016. “That was the bizarre factor: that it got here up in dialog so many occasions. I all the time knew it was going to occur sooner or later.”

October 2015

Two years after assembly, Daley and Black introduced their engagement.

“I had the ring field in my underwear, and when he got here out of the lavatory, I simply went down on my knee and proposed,” Daley shared with Out journal in January 2016 about their proposal. “Then he ran off to the lavatory to get his rings, and he had this entire speech ready, however he’s a author so his was fairly extravagant. However trying again, all I can bear in mind is being utterly overwhelmed, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re now engaged. Who do we’ve to name?’ So I known as my mother, and he known as his stepdad.”

Might 2017

Daley and Black tied the knot at Bovey Fortress in Devon, England.

“On sixth Might 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack ❤️ We shared the day with 120 of our closest family and friends, from Texarkana to Plymouth!,” Daley wrote by way of Instagram on the time. Thanks to everybody who made this weekend essentially the most particular weekend of our lives!”

June 2018

Practically one yr after their wedding ceremony, the couple shared that they welcomed their first youngster, son Robbie.

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thanks for bringing a lot love and lightweight with you,” Black wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “And thanks to those that helped flip our dream of getting a household into this excellent actuality. ❤️#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦.”

March 2023

The twosome welcomed their second youngster, son Phoenix.

“After which there have been 4,” Black shared by way of Instagram in April 2023. “Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023.”

February 2024

Black took to social media to congratulate Daley on incomes a spot at his fifth Olympics.

“Welcome dwelling, Papa @TomDaley!!,” Black wrote by way of Instagram alongside pictures of Daley and their son Robbie. “We missed you so so a lot this previous month, however we’re so pleased with you incomes one other two world championship medals and a contemporary spot at a model new Olympic Video games. #parisolympics2024 #heropapa ❤️.”