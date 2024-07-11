Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Bus Immersive Experience Returns For Leg 2

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tickets for the second leg of Olivia Rodrigo’s North American enviornment tour could also be bought out, however followers can nonetheless get pleasure from a novel, immersive expertise. The GUTS World Tour Bus Expertise presents followers a GUTS-inspired world with unique perks for American Specific Card Members and limited-edition choices from Sony’s LinkBuds S and Dr. Martens with free admission.

Kicking off in Austin, TX, on Saturday (July 13), the colourful bus will go to tour venues and native factors of curiosity and choose Dr. Martens’ retail areas.

The GUTS World Tour Bus Expertise is designed to evoke a Nineties teenage woman’s bed room. The bus inside options creatively curated décor, memorabilia, a closet stuffed with genuine SOUR tour outfits worn by Rodrigo, a mirrored acrylic vainness, and extra. Picture alternatives embrace a crescent moon and a star-filled bathroom. Guests can enter giveaways, together with live performance tickets for every evening’s present, and buy unique merchandise.

American Specific Card Members should purchase an unique t-shirt whereas provides final and obtain a complimentary Rodrigo x Amex buying and selling card set. Amex Experiences continues to ship distinctive perks to Card Members globally throughout varied fields.

Followers also can attempt the customized LinkBuds S x Rodrigo earbuds, which the hitmaker designed and tuned with Sony. Those that buy the earbuds on-site will obtain a restricted version “Olivia’s O’s” cereal field.

Attendees carrying Dr. Martens (DM) boots will obtain a free pair of Rodrigo-inspired Dr. Martens shoelaces and an unique DM low cost. Beginning July 23, followers can acquire a GUTS-inspired boot allure with purchases at choose Dr. Martens US retail areas.

Rodrigo is touring in help of her sophomore album GUTS, which topped album charts in over 13 nations, together with the US, the place it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In February, Rodrigo started her sold-out 93-date enviornment tour throughout North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, and Australia, enjoying at iconic venues reminiscent of Madison Sq. Backyard, The O2 in London, and Paris’ Accor Area.

A few of Rodrigo’s proceeds from the GUTS World Tour ticket gross sales help Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This international initiative goals to construct an equitable and simply future for all girls and women by supporting community-based nonprofits that champion women’ training and reproductive rights and forestall gender-based violence. For the US leg of the tour, Olivia partnered with the Nationwide Community of Abortion Funds to make sure these most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare boundaries can entry the reproductive care they deserve.