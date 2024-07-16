Olivia Rodrigo x Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds Are On Sale: Where to Buy

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Olivia Rodrigo is giving followers the VIP therapy along with her limited-edition Sony Linkbuds S — they usually simply occur to be on sale forward of Prime Day.

First launched in September 2023, the Olivia Rodrigo x Sony Linkbuds S earbuds are on sale for 36 % on Amazon, bringing the worth all the way down to $128 — their lowest value ever. Commonly $200, the noise-canceling wi-fi headphones are additionally on sale for $130 at Finest Purchase.

Associated: Olivia Rodrigo Broadcasts Guts World Tour: Right here’s The best way to Get Tickets

Just lately named certainly one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Platinum Gamers, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter introduced that the unique earbuds had been outfitted with customized equalizers (EQs) tuned by herself and her producer and longtime collaborator Daniel Nigro, permitting listeners to listen to her newest album, Guts, and her debut album, Bitter, precisely as she meant, it doesn’t matter what streaming service they use.

They’re produced from factory-recovered reclaimed water bottles and upcycled plastic from car components — chosen by Rodrigo herself — and are available in an unique marbled violet colorway.

Guts was combined in Sony’s immersive 360 Actuality Audio, which creates “a 360 spherical sound discipline [of] particular person sounds from the album comparable to vocals, refrain, piano, guitar, and bass, amongst others” when listening by means of Amazon Music Limitless, Tidal and different music streaming providers. The customized EQs are accessible by means of Sony’s Headphones Join app.

“I’m so excited that I received to design a restricted version LinkBuds S within the coloration violet. The sound is unimaginable, and I can’t look ahead to my followers to expertise Guts on this manner,” says Rodrigo in an announcement.

The LinkBuds S additionally function high-resolution audio wi-fi, adaptive sound management and autoplay, permitting listeners to change to ambient sound or tune out the world with noise-canceling.

The 21-year-old former Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection star is within the midst of her Guts World Tour, and tickets are in the stores now. Guts is accessible to stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal and to purchase now on digital, MP3 and vinyl at Amazon, iTunes, Finest Purchase, Goal, Walmart and different retailers.

“That is the primary time we’ve got labored with an artist to this extent of product creation and we are able to’t look ahead to followers to have the ability to hear like Olivia,” provides Jordy Freed, Sony Corp. of America’s director of brand name & enterprise growth, private leisure enterprise, in an announcement.

Store the limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo x Sony LinkBuds S earbuds on sale at Amazon and Finest Purchase, and store her newest album and extra merch (together with the precise coronary heart necklace she wore within the Sony promo video) beneath.