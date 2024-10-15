Olivia Rodrigo Loses Hair Extension on ‘Guts World Tour’ in Melbourne

Olivia Rodrigo dealt with a glam fake pas like a complete celebrity on the Guts World Tour.

Rodrigo, 21, wasn’t afraid to drag out her free hair extensions whereas singing and dancing on stage in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, October 14. As she whipped her lengthy brunette strands round, Rodrigo appeared to note when an extension got here free — however hid it so properly that followers barely seen. She spun in circles whereas grabbing the curl and swiftly yanked it out of her mane. Rodrigo then held the lock in her hand as she threw her arms within the air and jumped up and down on stage with out lacking a beat.

However the extension drama didn’t cease there: Later throughout the present, Rodrigo had one other hair malfunction as she sang her hit tune, “Deja Vu,” from her freshmore album, Bitter, which she launched in 2021. When the singer ruffled her strands a second time, a bracelet acquired tangled in her roots, making her tug the jewellery till it got here out.

This time, followers had been fast to touch upon the mishap, collectively praising Rodrigo for not shedding her cool through TikTok on Monday. As a result of, hey, a rogue extension can occur to anyone, even pop stars.

@sweetcreatureco ouch …. solely realised she did this watching my movies again the subsequent morning 😭 #oliviarodrigo #gutstour #gutstourmelbourne @Olivia Rodrigo ♬ authentic sound – sweetcreatureco

“The way in which she retains her composure throughout a wardrobe malfunction,” one follower noticed, as one other shared, “I didn’t even discover OMG.” Extra jumped in to query whether or not her bracelet getting caught in her hair was the reason for the extension gone rogue: “So, this was why she was holding a bit of her hair??? Poor livvy.”

Rodrigo’s tresses weren’t the one factor that brought on a stir at her Melbourne present on Monday night. Whereas operating throughout the stage mid-song, she tumbled backward and fell right into a entice door. Cue the viewers yelping in horror for his or her beloved Rodrigo (who by that time, was out of sight however hopefully not too badly harm).

As they are saying, the present should go on, and the Grammy-winning singer did simply that when she returned to the stage.“Oh my God, that was enjoyable! I’m OK,” she yelled to the group Including: “Typically there’s only a gap within the stage. That’s alright!”

All through her Guts World Tour, Rodrigo has confirmed that she will roll with the punches. In case you missed it, throughout one other live performance in Could in London, her corset abruptly broke open whereas she (coincidentally) sang “Love Is Embarrassing.”

True to type, she dealt with the sartorial fake pas with aplomb and charm, kindly asking certainly one of her devoted backup dancers to assist tie her prime again on. Disaster averted.