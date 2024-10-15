Olivia Rodrigo Falls Into Massive Hole While Onstage — See the Moment

Olivia Rodrigo has followers saying “good for you” after she jumped proper again into her live performance after falling by means of a gap on stage.

Throughout an October present in Melbourne, Australia, the singer had a mishap as she ran throughout the stage, which was captured by a number of followers on the present.

Unbeknownst to the 21-year-old, there was a gap within the stage, which she fell proper into. Nevertheless, the singer wasn’t down for lengthy. After a number of seconds, she lifted herself again up and disregarded the incident.

“Oh my God! That was enjoyable,” she declared.

Rodrigo shortly reassured her followers that she was OK after the autumn.

“Whoa! Typically there’s only a gap within the stage,” she teased.

The singer completed the remainder of her set, and even posted a video of the second on her TikTok web page to make gentle of the accident.

A lot of Rodrigo’s followers began referencing her music lyrics within the feedback part. One wrote “it’s brutal out right here” as a homage to her music “Brutal.”

One other commented, “At all times one step ahead and three steps down,” referencing her music “1 Step Ahead, 3 Steps Again.”

One TikTok person performed with the lyrics of Rodrigo’s music “Ballad of a Homeschooled Woman” and commented, “she tripped and fell and informed secrets and techniques she shouldnt inform i worry.”

Followers additionally recommended the singer for with the ability to chuckle at herself.

“OLIVIA HERSELF POSTED THIS?!?! 😭,” one wrote.

One other commented, “NO OLIVIA U PLAYED IT OFF SO WELL.”

Rodrigo is hardly the primary performer to stumble onstage. Earlier this 12 months, Taylor Swift virtually fell off the grassy roof of a cabin as she was strolling on her set. After catching herself, the singer joked, “My life flashed earlier than my eyes.”

Just a few months later, Swift’s dancer Kameron Saunders fell on stage throughout an “Eras Tour” live performance. Afterwards, he took to Instagram to share a clip of the slip with a voiceover that stated, “Yep, that’s me. You’re most likely questioning how I ended up on this state of affairs.”