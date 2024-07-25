Olivia Plath Defends Decision to Keep Married Name After Ethan Split

Olivia Plath and estranged husband Ethan had been married for 5 years. In that point, the Plath identify grew to become a part of her id.

The Plaths cut up in 2023, however Olivia, 26, mentioned she plans to maintain her final identify in an unique interview with Us Weekly.

“My final identify being Plath, it’s been that manner for my complete grownup life,” she defined. “I acquired married as type of a sheltered child and altered my identify at the moment. There’s no purpose why I’d return to my maiden identify. I’m not that woman anymore.”

Olivia, whose maiden identify is Meggs, married Ethan the 12 months earlier than Welcome to Plathville premiered on TLC. Viewers have seen their marriage unfold and disintegrate over the course of the present.

“Every part I’ve carried out as an grownup has been on this identify,” she added. “And likewise there’s a staunch feminist a part of me that could be very in opposition to the concept of final names belonging to males. It’s [an] assimilation of letters that we use to establish folks and who cares if it’s my identify? It’s not harming or hurting anybody else.”

Olivia is adamant that retaining her married identify doesn’t imply she needs to present her marriage one other probability. The truth is, she shut that down on the present.

“I simply got here to the conclusion that it was a sample,” she mentioned. “I didn’t wish to proceed. The basics of the connection hadn’t modified, the inspiration hadn’t modified. It’s simply kicking a can down the street and that’s a sample I don’t wish to repeat for the remainder of my life. It’s a sample I don’t wish to deliver children into.”

She clarified to Us that her ideas are about their relationship, not Ethan as an individual. Olivia famous that she nonetheless cares about him, even when she doesn’t love him romantically.

“I don’t assume he’s a nasty particular person, however I believe he wasn’t my particular person,” Olivia instructed Us. “That was not the best match. We gave it a run and realized a whole lot of issues and we had been children once we acquired collectively, however as adults I don’t assume we had been suitable.”

Olivia hinted that followers will get a glimpse at her new boyfriend in the course of the present season, whom she met working a marriage.

“I’m actually fortunate to know him,” she teased. “And a bit little bit of that performs out on the season, so like in direction of the top I believe folks see a small glimpse of that.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting from Mandie DeCamp