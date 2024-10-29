Olivia Jade Giannulli Gets Cozy Borrowing Jacob Elordi’s Sweater

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the cutest (and coziest) girlfriend this fall.

Giannulli, 25, confirmed off her make-up expertise through TikTok whereas sporting a sweater straight from Jacob Elordi’s closet on Saturday, October 26. Whereas making use of her glam, she sported a pink cashmere sweater from The Elder Statesman ($1,725) that includes specks of white blended into the material, a relaxed collar, tan buttons and entrance pockets. Giannulli wore the knit buttoned all the best way up and styled it with grey sweatpants and brown nails.

Elordi, 27, who’s reportedly been courting Giannulli on and off since 2021, first wore the sweater whereas teasing his Saturday Night time Stay episode in January 2024. On the time, the Euphoria actor paired it with a white T-shirt, blue denims and a gold chain necklace.

In Giannulli’s TikTok, she took followers by means of her on a regular basis make-up routine. “We’re giving fall. That’s the inspiration at this time,” she mentioned whereas kicking off her glam.

Associated: Again On? Olivia Jade Giannulli Noticed at Jacob Elordi’s ‘SNL’ Afterparty

Jacob Elordi had the help of his on-and-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli, when he made his Saturday Night time Stay internet hosting debut on Saturday, January 20 — simply days after their newest break up made headlines. Giannulli, 24, was noticed leaving the SNL afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York Metropolis, based on pictures […]

First, Giannulli began with the Milk Make-up Cooling Water Jelly Tint within the shade Burst and utilized it on to her cheeks. She then hid beneath her eyes and on her chin earlier than warming her pores and skin again up with bronzer.

“Regardless that it’s fall, I consider in an extreme quantity of bronzer all the time,” Giannulli mentioned, brushing the make-up into the hollows of her cheeks and lining the bridge of her nostril.

Giannulli then went in with an eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills and tapped a brown shade into her crease. She topped off her eye make-up with a “flick” of a wing with brown eyeliner and low mascara.

“I lit my eyelashes on hearth the opposite day, so this lash is rather a lot shorter,” Giannulli quipped. “That’s only one factor about me. If there are flames, I’ll be on hearth.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

To finish her beat, Giannulli added extra pigment to her face with Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Blush earlier than she lined her lips and utilized a gloss.

“Day time fall glam however make it actually fast 🥰,” she captioned the publish. Followers had been fast to touch upon Elordi’s sweater within the feedback part.

“That is referred to as gentle launch on ur personal time. So cute,” one wrote, as one other added, “From Jacob elordi’s closet😉.” A 3rd teased, “This pink sweater is tea.”