Olivia Culpo marries Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island wedding – NBC New York

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey simply proved they’re endgame.

The previous Miss Universe and the NFL star have tied the knot after 5 years collectively. The 2 married June 29 in a church in Watch Hill within the bride’s dwelling state of Rhode Island.

Culpo walked down the aisle in a white, long-sleeve, crepe, crew neck Dolce & Gabbana ball robe, in response to Vogue, which first reported in regards to the marriage ceremony. She paired the look with an extended veil with a lace trim.

Naturally, Culpo's sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo had been by her aspect, with brothers Gus Culpo and Pete Culpo additionally among the many attendees. In the meantime, McCaffrey was supported by brothers Max McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey and Dylan McCaffrey. After all, the {couples}' dad and mom Peter Culpo and Susan Curran and Ed McCaffrey and Lisa McCaffrey additionally made their presence recognized.

And it appears Culpo bought her picture-perfect marriage ceremony day. In any case, the previous pageant star insisted there was just one factor that was nonnegotiable for her nuptials.

“Clearly my groom,” Culpo defined to E! Information in March. “He positively needs to be there.”

After all, the 32-year-old famous a couple of different issues that may make her special occasion one to recollect — together with household, tequila, good climate and good occasions — however in any other case insisted she deliberate to be a chill bride, including, “No matter occurs, occurs.”

Culpo and McCaffrey, 27, first began relationship again in 2019, earlier than saying their engagement in April 2023. And for the “Culpo Sisters” star — who beforehand dated Nick Jonas and Danny Amendola — it is by their journeys collectively that made it clear she and the working again are teammates for all times.

“Even when issues are thrilling — all the things’s higher with one other particular person that you would be able to share experiences with,” Culpo defined. “So being there to assist one another is such a blessing and it actually does make all the things simpler. And on the finish of the day, when you’ve got that angle, there isn’t any worst-case state of affairs as a result of not less than you’ve got one another.”

And she or he has practiced what she preaches by cheering McCaffrey on all through his profession highs and lows — together with as he made his transfer to San Francisco 49ers from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, lately renewing his 49ers contract for a whopping $38 million over two years and supporting him by his heartbreaking Tremendous Bowl loss in February.

“Thanking God for a wholesome season and for placing my finest good friend on this earth,” Culpo wrote of McCaffrey on Instagram a couple of weeks after he misplaced out on his Championship ring, earlier than nodding he’ll get one other including, “Now let’s get married!”