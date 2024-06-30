Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the file books.

Culpo dated former New England Patriots participant Danny Amendola on and off for 2 years earlier than she was arrange with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, nevertheless, saved their romance considerably non-public within the months that adopted.

It wasn’t till February 2020, that the couple publicly confirmed their relationship whereas attending the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida. That very same month, the twosome gushed over their budding romance on Valentine’s Day.

“Joyful Valentine’s Day to my greatest pal. Thanks for altering my life and displaying me the sort of love I all the time wished however by no means thought was doable,” Culpo wrote through Instagram on the time. “You’re the definition of an answered prayer. I’m the luckiest lady on the earth.”

After 4 years of courting, the twosome introduced their engagement in April 2023. Culpo and McCaffrey formally tied the knot in June 2024.

Scroll all the way down to see Culpo and McCaffrey’s romance from the start: