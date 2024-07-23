Olive Klug Signs With Wasserman Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Olive Klug has signed with Tommy Alexander and Paige Maloney at Wasserman Music for unique worldwide illustration.

“I’ve watched a few of my mates soar within the dwell music world after partnering with Wasserman Music and I’ve at all times hoped I’d in the future be a part of the group. I’m so excited and honored to be working with Tommy and Paige and I can’t wait to start out taking part in extra exhibits,” Klug acknowledged.

“We’re thrilled to work with Olive. The artistry, work ethic and palpable spirit that emanates from Olive’s work is really inspiring and precisely the form of firm we goal to maintain right here at Wasserman,” added Wasserman’s Tommy Alexander.

A relative newcomer to the music world, Klug launched a number of singles in 2022 earlier than releasing their debut studio album Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded in August 2023.

On the dwell entrance, Olive toured all through 2023 alongside Kevin Atwater, Odie Leigh and Daisy the Nice and is gearing up for extra street work this yr.

“I’ve watched Olive put in a lot time on the touring entrance within the final two years,” stated Christiana Sudano, CEO and founding father of Do Much less Administration. “Their work ethic is unparalleled and having the group at Wasserman to take the exhibits to extra cities and followers goes to be enormous. I really recognize everybody on this group and am trying ahead to 2025. New tour dates to be introduced quickly.”