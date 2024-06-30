Oleh Sentsov Meets Czech President

World politics took middle stage within the Czech spa city of Karlovy Fluctuate on Sunday. Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov world premiered his documentary Actual from the trenches of the Ukraine Struggle on the 58th version of the Karlovy Fluctuate Worldwide Movie Competition. However beforehand, he met with Czech president Petr Pavel who expressed the Czech Republic’s help for Ukraine in opposition to Russia’s invasion.

Sentsov, who’s on depart from his work as a soldier within the battle, had acquired a heat welcome and large ovation throughout the fest’s opening ceremony on Friday night. The Sunday premiere of Actual on the Lodge Thermal in Karlovy Fluctuate was packed. Among the many viewers members have been Viggo Mortensen and his The Lifeless Don’t Damage co-star Solly McLeod.

Earlier than the world premiere, Sentsov arrived for his assembly with Pavel in a room on the Lodge Thermal in Karlovy Fluctuate simply after 5 p.m. native time. Press and photographers who have been on the scene since phrase of the get-together had unfold then had a chance to take fast images of the 2 males.

After their roughly 15-minute assembly, Sentsov left for the official unveiling of Actual in one of many screening rooms on the cinema.

Pavel then held a quick press convention earlier than the world premiere. “We’ll proceed our help [for Ukraine] as a result of we consider that it’s crucially essential,” he informed reporters.

Requested by THR if he had seen Actual but, Pavel stated no, however he has examine it and its contents. “I consider that displaying the truth in such a brutal format will likely be a robust message to all,” the Czech president concluded.

The complete 90 minutes of Actual play out in a single, unedited minimize, with the viewers seeing the whole lot by way of Sentsov’s eyes, through a GoPro digital camera hooked up to his helmet within the trenches of the battle. Sentsov repeatedly calls between the items and headquarters and speaks to his males gathered round him, making an attempt to arrange the evacuation of troops underneath fireplace and the resupply of his unit as Russian forces are closing in.

Actual, the title of which comes from the operation’s codename, was produced by Arthouse Visitors and Cry Cinema in Ukraine along with co-producers Propeler Movie in Croatia and Downey Ink within the U.Okay., with Sentsov, Denis Ivanov, Mike Downey, Boris T. Matić and Lana Matić producing.

KVIFF creative director Karel Och launched Sentsov, his crew on the undertaking and the movie itself by saying screening it was not solely an inventive determination but additionally an act of solidarity with our Ukrainian associates combating in opposition to the aggressor.” The viewers responded with a lot applause.

Then Sentsov spoke. As he had informed THR in an interview, he emphasised that Actual wasn’t a lot a film, however “a doc.” He informed the pageant crowd: “A movie at all times has a starting and an finish, it has a script and it’s being edited. Nothing like that occurred to this movie,” emphasised Sentsov. “This video was shot accidentally throughout the counter-offensive on the Southern entrance in Ukraine.” And far of what occurs is skilled “primarily by way of the sound,” he stated.

Sentsov then talked about that not all males who may be appear in Actual are nonetheless alive and requested the world premiere viewers to honor them and different victims of the battle with a minute of silence earlier than the screening began.

After the world premiere, the viewers gave Sentsov a standing ovation. Throughout a Q&A that adopted, the filmmaker answered varied questions, sharing that he’s at the moment on the 30 days off that Ukrainian troopers are entitled to every 12 months.

He was additionally requested whether or not there may be anti-war movies. Mentioned Sentsov: “I don’t know what anti-war movie means, however that is the true face of battle. That is how true battle seems.”