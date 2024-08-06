Ole Miss’ Sam Kendricks claims silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Former Ole Miss monitor and area star and Oxford native Sam Kendricks is bringing Olympic glory again from Paris.

Kendricks claimed the silver medal within the males’s pole vault occasion on Monday, clearing a distance of 5.95 meters.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden gained the gold, whereas Emmanouil Karalis of Greece earned bronze.

Surging over the 5.95-meter bar on the first time of asking, Kendricks couldn’t clear the six-meter threshold. His private finest is listed at 6.06 meters.

The achievement comes on Kendricks’ third journey to the Olympics. He gained bronze in 2016, however was not allowed to take part within the Tokyo Video games following a constructive COVID-19 take a look at. He was unvaccinated. Disputing that call, Kendricks initially indicated he won’t attend the Paris Video games, however finally determined he would compete after successful the pole vault occasion on the Olympic Trials in June.

In doing so, he grew to become the primary Ole Miss medalist of the 2024 Video games. Kendricks, who left Ole Miss in 2014, was a two-time NCAA champion whereas with the Rebels and in addition gained a pair of SEC titles.

Former Insurgent McKenzie Lengthy will look to affix him on the medal stand. Lengthy will race within the girls’s 200-meter semifinals on Monday with the finals to observe on Tuesday. She gained three NCAA titles this spring to shut out her Ole Miss profession.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Electronic mail him at [email protected] or attain him on Twitter @davideckert98.

