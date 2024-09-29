Ole Miss football loses to Kentucky in first tough game

OXFORD − There is a draw back to 11 a.m. kicks for Ole Miss soccer coach Lane Kiffin. When video games begin within the morning, it is more durable to maneuver on from a loss.

“It is 3 o’clock, so you have obtained all day to take a seat round and take care of this,” Kiffin stated. “It might have went our manner so many various methods and we did not make the performs. We did not shut them out.”

Ole Miss misplaced 20-17 to Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. It was a cool, overcast homecoming recreation with a document crowd of 67,616 available to observe. That document wasn’t introduced midgame on the videoboard.

