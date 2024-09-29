Ole Miss football loses to Kentucky in first tough game

OXFORD − There is a draw back to 11 a.m. kicks for Ole Miss soccer coach Lane Kiffin. When video games begin within the morning, it is more durable to maneuver on from a loss.

“It is 3 o’clock, so you have obtained all day to take a seat round and take care of this,” Kiffin stated. “It might have went our manner so many various methods and we did not make the performs. We did not shut them out.”

Ole Miss misplaced 20-17 to Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. It was a cool, overcast homecoming recreation with a document crowd of 67,616 available to observe. That document wasn’t introduced midgame on the videoboard.

As nervousness changed into dread, there weren’t many occasions the place the followers have been able to rejoice. After 4 weeks of decimating groups, No. 6 Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1 SEC) performed poorly in offense, protection and particular groups. Kentucky (3-2, 1-2) took benefit.

That is what made Saturday particularly lengthy for Kiffin. The loss was a results of team-wide scuffling.

“All three phases had probabilities to win the sport, or not less than tie the sport, and did not do it,” Kiffin stated. “Credit score (Kentucky). Huge win for them. However very discouraging, disappointing.”

Ole Miss particular crew’s likelihood was evident with 48 seconds to go. Senior kicker Caden Davis’ potential game-tying subject objective sailed huge left. There was extra to it than that, although.

The Rebels’ offense entered the sport averaging 582 yards per recreation. On Saturday they gained 353. Third downs have been particularly problematic. Ole Miss moved the chains simply as soon as in 10 third-down snaps.

“We obtained caught in too many ‘third-and-longs’ and we play within the SEC and that is actually arduous to transform,” quarterback Jaxson Dart stated. “There’s quite a lot of issues that we have to have a look at on tape and discover methods to not be in that scenario once more.”

A season-low offensive output mixed with lackluster defensive play. The Rebels protection did come up huge at occasions, particularly the defensive entrance that sacked Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff 5 occasions. Surrendering late huge performs and penalties, although, doomed the Rebels protection.

With Kentucky in desperation mode dealing with fourth-and-7 on its 20-yard line, the Wildcats hit a 63-yard go down the left sideline with 3:49 left. Vandagriff stood within the pocket in opposition to stress and sailed a deep ball to Barion Brown that beat man protection with a go route. It led to the eventual game-tying landing.

“There’s good moments and there is dangerous moments, we’ve got to do a greater job of regarding routes and making performs on the ball,” security Trey Washington stated. “We simply should get higher total as a crew.”

Kiffin stated all three phases enjoying poorly concurrently was an excessive amount of to beat.

“These issues simply aren’t going so as to add up very nicely,” Kiffin stated.

Sam Hutchens covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Electronic mail him at [email protected] or attain him on X at @Sam_Hutchens_