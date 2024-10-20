Oklahoma vs. South Carolina odds, spread, line: 2024 college football picks, Week 8 model predictions

The Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) will attempt to get again on observe once they host the upset-minded South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma is coming off a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Texas within the Pink River Rivalry, inflicting the Sooners to fall outdoors of the highest 25. South Carolina is hoping to snap a two-game shedding skid following losses to then-No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 7 Alabama. The Gamecocks practically took down the Crimson Tide as 21.5-point underdogs final week, however they had been unable to attain following a late onside kick restoration.

Kickoff is ready for 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Household-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After Oklahoma was favored by as many as 5.5 level within the lookahead strains, the Gamecocks at the moment are 1-point favorites within the newest Oklahoma vs. South Carolina odds, whereas the over/underneath is 41 factors, per SportsLine consensus. Earlier than getting into any South Carolina vs. Oklahoma picks, you may wish to see the faculty soccer predictions from the mannequin at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina unfold: South Carolina -1

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina over/underneath: 41 factors

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina cash line: South Carolina -115, Oklahoma -106

Why Oklahoma can cowl

Oklahoma was unable to beat turnovers in losses to Tennessee and Texas, because the Sooners dedicated 5 mixed turnovers in these video games. They’re using the second-longest bowl streak within the nation (25 seasons), and this sport may play a pivotal position of their probabilities of extending that streak. Their protection has been their calling card this season, as they lead the SEC and are tied for seventh nationally with 14 turnovers compelled.

They're additionally tied for tenth in school soccer in sacks per sport (3.17), which performed a key position of their win at Auburn two video games in the past. Freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has been gaining useful expertise since taking up because the starter in opposition to Tennessee, finishing 62.7% of passes for 458 yards and a landing. Oklahoma is 10-1 in its final 11 house video games, whereas South Carolina is 1-5 in its final six street video games.

Why South Carolina can cowl

South Carolina has been an upset-minded workforce this season, beginning with a 31-6 win at Kentucky as a 9.5-point street underdog in early September. The Gamecocks coated the unfold as 6.5-point underdogs in opposition to then-No. 16 LSU of their following sport earlier than practically upsetting No. 7 Alabama as 21.5-point underdogs final week. They held a 19-14 lead getting into the fourth quarter and had an opportunity to win the sport following an onside kick restoration within the last seconds.

Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers accomplished 23 of 31 passes for 238 yards and a landing whereas speeding for 20 yards. Senior operating again Raheim Sanders added 78 speeding yards and a landing, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. South Carolina has coated the unfold in six of its final seven SEC video games, and it has coated in 4 of its final 5 video games this season.

