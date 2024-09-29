Oklahoma vs. Auburn final injury report: Who’s in, who’s out

5 large receivers and one operating again gained’t be on the sphere for Oklahoma in freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins’ first profession begin at Auburn, in line with the official SEC soccer availability report on Saturday.
Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, and Deion Burks had been designated as out by the Sooners for his or her second-ever SEC sport.
Burks was downgraded to out after rising as questionable in Wednesday’s harm report, however the receiver is coping with a smooth tissue harm, in line with head coach Brent Venables.
Operating again Taylor Tatum was one other offensive participant who was listed as out for the matchup.
Defensive backs Kendel Dolby and Gentry Williams had been additionally designated as out, as was linebacker Dasan McCullough.
Offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett and place kicker Tyler Keltner had been the 2 different gamers, a complete of 11 who had been revealed as unavailable for the sport, Oklahoma mentioned.
Auburn listed three gamers as out in opposition to the Sooners.
Defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony won’t seem for the Tigers, nor will tight finish Brandon Frazier.
How does the SEC soccer availability report work?
The preliminary report is launched on the Wednesday night time previous to an SEC sport with day by day updates to observe, culminating in a ultimate harm report 90 minutes previous to kickoff of a Saturday sport.
Earlier than gameday, gamers are designated by their faculty as out there, possible, questionable, uncertain, or out for the sport.
On gameday itself, gamers are designated as out there, a game-time resolution, or out.
Failure to correctly and precisely designate a participant on the supply report will topic colleges to potential penalties from $25,000 for a primary offense to $100,000 for a 3rd and additional offense.
