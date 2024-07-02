Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

Oklahoma State star working again Ollie Gordon II was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving underneath the affect outdoors Oklahoma Metropolis, in keeping with information obtained by The Athletic.

Gordon was pulled over by an Oklahoma Freeway Patrol (OHP) officer early Sunday morning for driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone and swerving by means of visitors, in keeping with the possible trigger affidavit.

In the course of the visitors cease, the trooper discovered open bottles of vodka and tequila in Gordon’s automotive, and Gordon mentioned he had “one drink,” per the affidavit.

Gordon was then taken to the Cleveland County jail in Oklahoma, the place he offered breath samples that registered a breath alcohol content material (BrAC) of .11 and .10. Gordon was booked on expenses of DUI underneath 21 years of age, having an open alcohol container, failure to take care of a single driving lane and dashing. He was launched on bond, per the affidavit.

An athletic division spokesperson from Oklahoma State College advised The Athletic that the college is conscious of the incident studies however had no remark as of late Monday night time.

Gordon was a first-team All-American in 2023 and given the Doak Walker Award, offered yearly to the perfect working again in school soccer.

(Picture: Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman / USA At this time)