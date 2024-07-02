Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

Oklahoma State star working again Ollie Gordon II was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving below the affect, Oklahoma Freeway Patrol confirmed to ESPN.

In keeping with the possible trigger affidavit, troopers pulled Gordon over within the Oklahoma Metropolis space after he swerved his automotive into the adjoining lane twice and was caught rushing 17 miles per hour over the velocity restrict of 65.

Through the cease, a trooper detected the odor of alcohol within the automobile. Gordon admitted he had an open bottle of vodka and of tequila, which, in accordance with the affidavit, have been discovered half empty. Gordon initially refused a sobriety check. He was arrested on grievance of DUI, transport of an open container of alcohol, failure to take care of single lane site visitors and rushing. On the Cleveland County Jail, Gordon registered a blood alcohol stage of 0.11 and 0.10.

Oklahoma’s authorized blood alcohol content material restrict for driving is 0.08%.

An Oklahoma State spokesman stated that the varsity was “conscious” of the incident.

Gordon received the Doak Walker Award final season, given to school soccer’s high working again. He led the nation with 1,732 speeding yards and 21 touchdowns.

He was voted Huge 12 preseason offensive participant of the 12 months Tuesday by media members who cowl the convention.