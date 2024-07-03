Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

by

Oklahoma State soccer working again Ollie Gordon II was arrested on accusations of driving below the affect early on Sunday, The Oklahoman has confirmed.

As first reported by Tulsa’s Information On 6 on Monday evening — citing a possible trigger affidavit from the Oklahoma Freeway Patrol — Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 close to SW nineteenth Road in Moore, south of Oklahoma Metropolis, after a trooper reported Gordon driving 82 mph in a 65 mph pace restrict zone and twice swerving out and in of his lane.

Right here is every little thing to know of Gordon’s arrest:

Ollie Gordon arrest particulars

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II waits to run a drill during an Oklahoma State University Cowboys spring football practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

In response to the officer’s report obtained by The Oklahoman, the trooper who pulled Gordon over at roughly 2:30 a.m. reported smelling “an odor related to an alcoholic beverage” from Gordon, who’s 20 years previous. Gordon reportedly denied consuming, saying he had been round mates who have been. He then refused to take a area sobriety check earlier than telling the trooper he had consumed one alcoholic beverage, the report reveals.

