Oklahoma State football’s Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

Oklahoma State soccer working again Ollie Gordon II was arrested on accusations of driving below the affect early on Sunday, The Oklahoman has confirmed.

As first reported by Tulsa’s Information On 6 on Monday evening — citing a possible trigger affidavit from the Oklahoma Freeway Patrol — Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 close to SW nineteenth Road in Moore, south of Oklahoma Metropolis, after a trooper reported Gordon driving 82 mph in a 65 mph pace restrict zone and twice swerving out and in of his lane.

Right here is every little thing to know of Gordon’s arrest:

Ollie Gordon arrest particulars

In response to the officer’s report obtained by The Oklahoman, the trooper who pulled Gordon over at roughly 2:30 a.m. reported smelling “an odor related to an alcoholic beverage” from Gordon, who’s 20 years previous. Gordon reportedly denied consuming, saying he had been round mates who have been. He then refused to take a area sobriety check earlier than telling the trooper he had consumed one alcoholic beverage, the report reveals.

The trooper then requested Gordon whether or not he had any alcohol within the car, to which Gordon replied he had two open containers of liquor, the report acknowledged. The trooper then reported discovering “a half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila,” in keeping with paperwork.

Per the report, the trooper once more requested Gordon whether or not he would take a area sobriety check, which he once more refused. He was then arrested on complaints of DUI below the age of 21, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to handle a single lane of visitors and dashing 16-20 mph over the pace restrict.

Checks revealed Gordon had a blood alcohol content material (BAC) of .11 and .10 when examined twice on the jail, the report acknowledged. The authorized consuming restrict within the state of Oklahoma is a .08 BAC for individuals age 21 and over.

Oklahoma State assertion

When reached by the USA TODAY Community for touch upon Gordon’s reported arrest, an Oklahoma State spokesman mentioned the college is conscious of the scenario however has no additional feedback presently.

Gordon, listed as a junior on OSU’s soccer roster, is coming off a season through which he gained the Doak Walker Award because the nation’s high working again. The Fort Value, Texas, native is coming off a breakout season through which he rushed 285 occasions for 1,732 yards (6.1 yards per try) and 21 touchdowns.