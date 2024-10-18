Oklahoma State football vs BYU score predictions for Week 8 game

PROVO, Utah — With an additional week to arrange, Oklahoma State will attempt to keep away from its first four-game dropping streak since 2014.

The Cowboys have misplaced greater than three in a row simply twice throughout coach Mike Gundy’s tenure, which is now in its twentieth yr.

No. 13 BYU performs host to the Pokes at 9:15 p.m. Friday at LaVell Edwards Stadium because the Cougars attempt to stay unbeaten.

Gundy has but to call a beginning quarterback, and it seemingly gained’t be formally identified earlier than kickoff.

Right here’s a have a look at our workers predictions for the sport:

Extra:Why Oklahoma State soccer recreation at BYU is an enormous deal for Justin Kirkland and his spouse

Jenni Carlson, sports activities enterprise reporter

BYU 31, OSU 20

COUGAR TOWN

BYU continues constructing its resume as a Large 12 favourite as OSU’s woes attain new depth. The Cowboys’ bowl streak is in critical jeopardy.

Justin Martinez, trending reporter

BYU 38, Oklahoma State 17

FREDDY COUGAR

OSU’s nightmare dropping streak extends to 4 with highway loss to BYU. The Cougars dominate on either side of the ball and advance to 7-0.

Joe Mussatto, columnist

BYU 33, OSU 20

CAT SCRATCHED

Cougars maul Cowboys below Friday evening lights. OSU stays winless within the Large 12. BYU stays undefeated.

Extra:Mike Gundy ‘received head-butted’ by cow on Oklahoma State soccer bye week

Jeff Patterson, sports activities editor

BYU 31, OSU 20

HEIGHTS & FRIGHTS

The dream season rolls on for quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars, who transfer to 7-0 by handing the reeling Cowboys their fourth consecutive loss.

Jacob Unruh, deputy sports activities editor

BYU 31, OSU 21

ROCK SLIDE

The Cowboys’ defensive woes proceed within the mountains as BYU strikes nearer to a Large 12 championship look.

Scott Wright, OSU beat author

BYU 30, OSU 16

FEELING BLUE

The Cowboys present promise, however in the end can’t clear up their defensive points as BYU’s ball-control recreation plan creates an efficient and environment friendly run recreation. Ollie Gordon II will get unfastened for a pair huge runs, however not sufficient to show the tide.