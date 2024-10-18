Oklahoma State football vs BYU score predictions for Week 8 game

Oklahoma State football vs BYU score predictions for Week 8 game

PROVO, Utah — With an additional week to arrange, Oklahoma State will attempt to keep away from its first four-game dropping streak since 2014.

The Cowboys have misplaced greater than three in a row simply twice throughout coach Mike Gundy’s tenure, which is now in its twentieth yr.

No. 13 BYU performs host to the Pokes at 9:15 p.m. Friday at LaVell Edwards Stadium because the Cougars attempt to stay unbeaten. 

Gundy has but to call a beginning quarterback, and it seemingly gained’t be formally identified earlier than kickoff.

Right here’s a have a look at our workers predictions for the sport:

Extra:Why Oklahoma State soccer recreation at BYU is an enormous deal for Justin Kirkland and his spouse

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy walks of the field after a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Jenni Carlson, sports activities enterprise reporter

BYU 31, OSU 20

COUGAR TOWN

BYU continues constructing its resume as a Large 12 favourite as OSU’s woes attain new depth. The Cowboys’ bowl streak is in critical jeopardy.

Justin Martinez, trending reporter

BYU 38, Oklahoma State 17

