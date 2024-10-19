Oklahoma State Cowboys denied upset of BYU Cougars with late TD

UPDATE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered their fourth straight loss because the Thirteenth-ranked BYU Cougars rallied for a 38-35 win on Friday in Week 8 of the school soccer season.

PROVO, Utah — Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will attempt to keep away from a four-game dropping streak Friday evening after they face the Thirteenth-ranked BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cowboys (3-3, 0-3 Huge 12) have dropped their first three league video games — 22-19 to Utah on Sept. 21 and 42-20 at Kansas State on Sept. 28 and 38-14 to West Virginia on Oct. 5.

Coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars (6-0, 3-0) have already outperformed final season’s 5-7 mark with convention wins over Kansas State, Baylor and Arizona.

Comply with alongside for reside updates from the OSU-BYU sport under:

🨀 1 2 3 4 F OKLAHOMA STATE 7 14 0 14 — 35 BYU 7 7 14 10 — 38

FINAL: BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35 | Cowboys fall to 0-4 in Huge 12 play

OSU’s skid in Huge 12 play continued with a fourth straight loss, this one in heartbreaking style.

The Cowboys’ trick play within the closing seconds was not sufficient simply seconds after BYU stunningly took the lead for good.

OSU is 0-4 in Huge 12 play, whereas BYU stays undefeated.

-Jacob Unruh, Deputy sports activities editor

0:10 left in 4Q: BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35 | Cowboys protection falters in closing seconds

All OSU’s protection wanted was a cease.

As an alternative, BYU obtained large play after large play, specifically a 35-yard TD cross from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter, who sidestepped three tackles into the tip zone for the lead with 10 seconds left.

It took BYU eight performs to go 75 yards.

-Jacob Unruh, Deputy sports activities editor

1:13 left in 4Q: Oklahoma State 35, BYU 31 | Brennan Presley scores go-ahead TD to cap lengthy drive

Welcome to Huge 12 After Darkish, Cowboys followers.

On lengthy drive that final 8 minutes and 22 seconds, the Cowboys took the lead on a 6-yard TD reception by Brennan Presley from Alan Bowman, exhibiting grittiness on a drive that almost workers a number of occasions.

The Cowboys had a number of key moments on the drive.

A 1-yard dive by true freshman working again Rodney Fields Jr. on fourth-and-1 that obtained simply sufficient to increase the drive, withstanding an officers overview.

A run by quarterback Alan Bowman that seemed to be a primary down however was not overturned. As an alternative, the Cowboys get the primary down anyway.

Then, on third-and-8, Bowman connects with Brennan Presley for a 21-yard play on a well-designed display screen to arrange the eventual go-ahead rating.

-Jacob Unruh, Deputy sports activities editor

9:39 left in 4Q: BYU 31, Oklahoma State 28 | Cougars take lead on FG

OSU’s protection bent however didn’t break, limiting BYU to a 41-yard area aim by Will Ferrin.

BYU once more relived closely on the run sport on the drive, dashing the soccer six occasions for 20 yards.

-Jacob Unruh, Deputy sports activities editor

14:50 left in 4Q: BYU 28, Oklahoma State 28 | Alan Bowman ties sport with TD reception

It is not been the perfect passing evening for OSU quarterback Alan Bowman. So, why not make an impactr differently?

The veteran caught a 16-yard TD cross on a trick play, receiving a cross from slot receiver Brennan Presley to tie the sport on the on the primary play of the fourth quarter.

-Jacob Unruh, Deputy sports activities editor

3:43 left in 3Q: BYU 28, Oklahoma State 21 | BYU goes to the air, scores once more

Keelan Marion slipped open previous his defender and quarterback Jake Retzlaff delivered an ideal throw, permitting Marion to show upfield and get into the tip zone for a 34-yard landing and a 28-21 lead.

The cross was BYU’s first of the second half, after leaning absolutely on the run for its first landing of the half.

BYU has 346 yards with 139 by the air.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

5:44 left in 3Q: Oklahoma State 21, BYU 21 | Tipped cross picked off by BYU

OSU’s first cross of the drive was a cross by Alan Bowman that was excessive and barely behind receiver Brennan Presley.

He couldn’t pull in, tipping it into the air and it was intercepted by BYU security Tommy Prassas on the Cowboy 44-yard line.

Since changing injured Garret Rangel, Bowman is 0 for 4 passing with one interception.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

5:51 left in 3Q: Oklahoma State 21, BYU 21 | Missed tackles kill Cowboys on BYU TD drive

BYU instantly made OSU pay for its missed area aim with a tying landing drive, however OSU’s missed tackles proved most damaging.

BYU leaned closely on the run, discovering loads of room. And when there wasn’t room, Cougar runners broke tackles. LJ Martin broke two tackles on the landing run, and 8-yard rating to tie the sport at 21 with 5:51 left within the third quarter.

BYU went 69 yards in seven performs, all run calls.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

9:52 left in 3Q: Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14 | Cowboys miss area aim

A great drive stalled on the 31-yard line, however Logan Ward couldn’t convert a 48-yard area aim, lacking huge proper.

With that, OSU maintains a 21-14 lead at 9:52 left within the third quarter.

The Cowboys began robust, together with a pair runs by quarterback Alan Bowman. However the drive barely prevented catastrophe. Bowman was chased backwards out of the pocket and threw a cross that hardly reached the road of scrimmage to keep away from an intentional grounding name.

Ollie Gordon II left the sector favoring his proper hand after a keep it up the drive as nicely, although he was not taken to the locker room for additional analysis.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

Halftime: Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14 | Lyrik Rawls intercepts cross on closing play of half

The Cowboys go to the locker room with a 21-14 lead.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was intercepted for the third time of the half, this one approaching what appeared to be a Hail Mary try.

Rawls regarded to have some working room however Retzlaff clipped his leg to deal with him.

Obi Ezeigbo had a sack on the earlier play as OSU rapidly shut down a drive that had began nicely for BYU.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

0:32 left in 2Q: Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14 | Ollie Gordon scores once more, Rangel out with damage

Ollie Gordon II scored his third landing of the sport on a 2-yard run for a 21-14 OSU lead with 32 seconds left within the first half.

However the extra severe story may’ve occurred earlier than the landing. OSU quarterback Garret Rangel had a 54-yard rush that arrange the TD, however he landed exhausting on his shoulder when he was tackled, and was taken to the locker room after the play.

Former starter Alan Bowman entered, throwing an incompletion earlier than giving the ball to Gordon three straight occasions to complete off the landing drive.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

3:44 left in 2Q: Oklahoma State 14, BYU 14 | Korie Black picks off BYU in purple zone

OSU’s Korie Black got here up along with his third interception of the yr, ending a powerful BYU drive contained in the purple zone.

Retzlaff was rolling to his proper and threw into visitors, the place Black stepped in entrance of the throw, choosing it off inside the ten. Black returned the decide to the OSU 24.

The sport stays tied at 14 with 3:55 left till halftime.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

7:55 left in 2Q: Oklahoma State 14, BYU 14 | Ollie Gordon II hurdles defender on method tot TD

Ollie Gordon II obtained open out of the backfield, caught a cross and blazed towards the tip zone — hurdling a BYU defender on his approach to the tip zone.

The landing tied the sport at 14 on the 7:55 mark of the second quarter.

It was Gordon’s second landing of the sport and probably the most full drive led by quarterback Garret Rangel. He threw for 43 yards on the drive.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

14:01 left in 2Q: BYU 14, Oklahoma State 7 | Rangel intercepted, BYU scores rapidly

OSU noticed its momentum rapidly zapped by an overthrow from Garret Rangel.

BYU’s Tanner Wall intercepted the cross simply past midfield and returned it 47 yards to the 1-yard line. On the following play, LJ Martin pushed his method into the tip zone for a landing and a 14-7 lead.

Rangel had an open receiver, however overthrew Ayo Shotomide-King, straight into Wall’s palms.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

Finish first quarter: Oklahoma State 7, BYU 7 | Parker Robertson with interception

Former walk-on Parker Robertson already set a profession excessive for tackles in a sport, then ended BYU’s third possession with an interception.

Robertson made his first profession begin instead of injured Trey Rucker and has six tackles up to now. He chased down a deep throw by working again Hinckley Ropati on a trick play.

It was the primary interception of Robertson’s profession.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

4:49 left in 1Q: Oklahoma State 7, BYU 7 | OSU goes three-and-out

OSU obtained right into a third-and-short scenario, however quarterback Garret Rangel was sacked when attempting to scramble, resulting in an OSU punt.

Rangel had a display screen cross to Ollie Gordon II knocked down, then accomplished a throw to Ayo Shotomide-King on second down.

The sport stays tied at 7.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

6:20 left in 1Q: Oklahoma State 7, BYU 7 | Cowboy protection forces punt

After back-to-back incompletions, BYU was pressured to punt, retaining the sport tied at 7.

OSU’s Brennan Presley known as a good catch on the OSU 12.

BYU moved the ball nicely on the bottom, relying totally on LJ Martin, who had 26 yards on 4 carries on the drive.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

9:42 left in 1Q: Oklahoma State 7, BYU 7 | Ollie Gordon breaks unfastened

Oklahoma State working again Ollie Gordon II turned in his longest run of the yr — by far — with a 50-yard landing run to tie the sport at 7 on the 9:42 mark of the primary quarter.

After beginning quarterback Garret Rangel threw an incompletion on the primary snap of the drive, he responded with a 16-yard run on a known as QB keeper. From there, it was three straight Gordon runs.

Going through a third-and-1, the Cowboys lined up with Gordon subsequent to Rangel within the shotgun however shifted a number of gamers, with Rangel going below middle. He took the snap and handed to Gordon going proper. He broke a deal with, then outran the Cougar protection the remainder of the best way.

The TD run accounted for extra yards than Gordon has had in 4 video games this season.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

Redshirt sophomore Garret Rangel will get the beginning as Oklahoma State’s quarterback on Friday evening at BYU.

Seventh-year senior Alan Bowman had began all six video games previous to Friday, however was benched in two of the earlier three video games. OSU coach Mike Gundy prevented asserting a starter when he spoke to the media earlier within the week.

This would be the fifth begin of Rangel’s profession, although three of them got here after Spencer Sanders was injured in 2022 when Rangel was a real freshman.

He additionally began the season opener in 2023 when OSU was experimenting with its three-quarterback rotation.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

11:57 left in 1Q: BYU 7, OSU 0 | Jake Retzlaff, Cougars strike rapidly

Beginning with a 50-yard cross from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter, and ending with a brief landing run by Retzlaff, BYU took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the sport.

BYU went 75 yards on six performs, with Retzlaff throwing for 56 and dashing for 19.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

Oklahoma State damage report: Trey Rucker out

OSU might be with out its main tackler, security Trey Rucker, who didn’t journey with the workforce to Provo, Utah, for Friday evening’s sport in opposition to BYU, per report.

Rucker is alleged to be coping with a leg damage suffered in opposition to West Virginia, in keeping with Robert Allen of PokesReport.com.

Along with Rucker, the Cowboy protection might be with out beginning center security Dylan Smith and backup defensive finish Jaleel Johnson, in keeping with Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Radio Community. Hunziker stated Parker Robertson and Lyrik Rawls are anticipated to start out within the secondary.

The Cowboys might have a few veterans again within the combine with the return of proper deal with Jake Springfield and linebacker Justin Wright, although the involvement of both is unknown.

Backup quarterback Zane Flores additionally didn’t journey to Provo, following midweek surgical procedure on his decrease leg that may hold him out for the season.

— Scott Wright, Workers author

What channel is Oklahoma State vs BYU on as we speak?

OSU vs BYU will broadcast on ESPN in Week 8 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (analyst) will name the sport from the sales space at LaVell Edwards Stadium, with Paul Carcaterra reporting from the sidelines.

What time does OSU play as we speak? Oklahoma State vs BYU time

Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Friday, Oct. 18 Begin time: 9:15 p.m. CT

The OSU vs BYU sport begins at 9:15 p.m. from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Oklahoma State vs BYU predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: BYU by 8.5

BYU by 8.5 O/U: 52.5

BYU 30, Oklahoma State 16: The Cowboys present promise, however finally can’t remedy their defensive points as BYU’s ball-control sport plan creates an efficient and environment friendly run sport. Ollie Gordon II will get unfastened for a pair large runs, however not sufficient to show the tide.

—Scott Wright, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State soccer schedule 2024

BYU soccer schedule 2024

This is a take a look at BYU’s schedule in 2024, together with accessible begin time and TV channel data:

All occasions Central

Aug. 31: vs. Southern Illinois (W, 41-13)

vs. Southern Illinois (W, 41-13) Sept. 6: at SMU (W, 18-15)

at SMU (W, 18-15) Sept. 14: at Wyoming (W, 34-14)

at Wyoming (W, 34-14) Sept. 21: vs. No. 17 Kansas State * (W, 38-9)

vs. No. 17 Kansas State * (W, 38-9) Sept. 28: at Baylor * (W, 34-28)

at Baylor * (W, 34-28) Oct. 12: vs. Arizona * (W, 41-19)

vs. Arizona * (W, 41-19) Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma State * | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

vs. Oklahoma State * | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo) Oct. 26: at UCF

at UCF Nov. 9: at Utah

at Utah Nov. 16: vs. Kansas

vs. Kansas Nov. 23: at Arizona State

at Arizona State Nov. 30: vs. Houston

Oklahoma State soccer information

(This text has been up to date with new data.)