Oklahoma State Cowboys denied upset of BYU Cougars with late TD

UPDATE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered their fourth straight loss because the Thirteenth-ranked BYU Cougars rallied for a 38-35 win on Friday in Week 8 of the school soccer season.

PROVO, Utah — Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will attempt to keep away from a four-game dropping streak Friday evening after they face the Thirteenth-ranked BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cowboys (3-3, 0-3 Huge 12) have dropped their first three league video games — 22-19 to Utah on Sept. 21 and 42-20 at Kansas State on Sept. 28 and 38-14 to West Virginia on Oct. 5.

Coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars (6-0, 3-0) have already outperformed final season’s 5-7 mark with convention wins over Kansas State, Baylor and Arizona.

