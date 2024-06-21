Oklahoma City Makes Win-Now Move In Swap Of Josh Giddey For Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso (6) drives the lane in the course of the second quarter towards the Oklahoma … [+] Metropolis Thunder on the United Heart on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune Information Service through Getty Photographs) TNS

Because the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder look to enhance the roster this offseason, the primary splash of the summer season occurred on Thursday afternoon.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder are buying and selling Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. This can be a deal that indicators Oklahoma Metropolis making a championship push subsequent season, swapping younger expertise for a confirmed veteran. It’s a full-circle second for Caruso, who frolicked early in his profession with the Thunder’s G League system alongside present head coach Mark Daigneault.

This is among the distinctive trades that is sensible for each groups. Whereas Giddey’s worth across the league has decreased over the previous 12 months, he’s nonetheless an extremely gifted participant at 21 years outdated. With a recent begin in Chicago, there’s no query he may find yourself being a borderline All-Star someday. With nice positional dimension and memorable passing upside, he can have the prospect to shine with the Bulls.

The opposite issue on this deal was Giddey’s looming extension. Now that he has been dealt to Chicago, the Thunder doesn’t have to fret about coming to an settlement on a contract worth and making that longterm dedication.

Mockingly sufficient, Caruso can be due for a contract extension within the close to future as he’s owed $9.9 million for the 2024-25 marketing campaign within the ultimate 12 months of his deal. However with him, it’s a bit extra easy. Precisely six months from the date of this commerce going by means of, he’s eligible for a four-year, $80 million extension. Though he’s 30 years outdated, all indications counsel that the Thunder view Caruso as somebody acquired to be a part of the staff not solely this upcoming season, however for the 4 years following as effectively.

Quite than having to decide to Giddey for one more a number of seasons and negotiate when there may very well be a spot in financial expectations, Oklahoma Metropolis is aware of what it’s getting Caruso and may really feel snug with an extension of roughly $20 million per season.

That is additionally a win-now transfer for the Thunder. Giddey was a robust contributor for this staff final season, however his weaknesses had been usually exploited. Quite than making an attempt to make Giddey match into OKC’s schemes and look forward to him to develop extra, the Thunder will get a direct affect contributor who suits completely.

Caruso is among the finest defenders in the complete NBA. He’s earned back-to-back NBA All-Defensive Group nods and is thought for being a playmaker on that finish. Offensively, the 6-foot-5 guard transformed on 40% of triples which is able to present large worth to the Thunder’s major scorers — who thrive when placing strain on the rim.

This seems like a transfer that lends effectively to extra exercise because the offseason goes on. Thunder GM Sam Presti continues to make clever strikes, elevating the staff’s possibilities of successful a title subsequent season with out mortgaging their future.