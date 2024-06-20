Oilers ‘riding the wave’ heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final, Fuhr says

McDavid, arguably the best participant within the NHL at the moment, has thrown his group, metropolis and province — even his nation — on his again the final two video games of the Stanley Cup Closing in opposition to the Florida Panthers.

The captain’s consecutive four-point video games with Edmonton dealing with elimination has twice left the historic trophy polished with out presentation, the Oilers having clawed again from a 3-0 deficit to drive Recreation 6 on house ice Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

If the Stanley Cup is glowing, perhaps it’s from airport X-ray machines, having began the Closing in Florida, travelled as much as Edmonton for a possible awarding after Recreation 4, flown again to Florida for Recreation 5 and now again as much as Edmonton once more.

Recreation 7, if obligatory, could be performed in Dawn, Florida, on June 24.

The Oilers’ dramatic surge has saved alive Canada’s hope of ending a 31-year nationwide drought, the 1993 Montreal Canadiens the final group from north of the border having gained the Stanley Cup.