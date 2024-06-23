Oilers are 10th NHL club to force Game 7 after 3-0 series deficit – NBC 6 South Florida

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t the primary staff within the NHL to combat again from 3-0 down in a best-of-seven sequence to drive a deciding contest.

That is the tenth time it has occurred in 211 alternatives in NHL historical past and the primary in 10 years. Based mostly on historical past, the momentum from three straight wins does not all the time carry over right into a Sport 7.

Solely 4 of the 9 earlier groups to combat again and drive a seventh recreation completed the job, with the Los Angeles Kings the final to tug off the feat within the 2014 first spherical towards the San Jose Sharks.

Here is a take a look at how these different 9 NHL groups that pressured a Sport 7 after trailing a playoff sequence 3-0 fared:

2014 Kings vs. Sharks, first spherical

Los Angeles fell right into a 1-0 gap early within the second interval at San Jose earlier than rallying as soon as once more. The Kings acquired a tying purpose from Drew Doughty a couple of minutes later and Anze Kopitar scored the tiebreaking purpose late within the second interval. Los Angeles added three targets within the third, together with two empty-netters, to begin one other title run with a 5-1 win. Jonathan Fast made 39 saves.

2011 Purple Wings vs. Sharks, second spherical

Detroit had gained three straight tight video games to even the sequence however fell behind rapidly in Sport 7 in San Jose. The Sharks acquired first-period targets from Devin Setoguchi and Logan Couture to take the lead and Patrick Marleau added a key insurance coverage purpose within the third for his first level of the sequence after the Purple Wings pulled inside one. San Jose held on for a 3-2 win however misplaced within the subsequent spherical to Vancouver. Antti Niemi made 38 saves.

2011 Blackhawks vs. Canucks, first spherical

Defending champion Chicago fought again within the sequence towards the Presidents’ Trophy winners after which did it once more in Sport 7 on the highway. Jonathan Toews scored a short-handed purpose to tie the sport at 1 with 1:56 to play. Vancouver then killed off a penalty early in extra time earlier than Alex Burrows scored his second purpose of the sport to win the sequence. Roberto Luongo made 31 saves. The Canucks made it to the Cup last earlier than dropping in seven video games to Boston.

2010 Flyers vs. Bruins, second spherical

After falling behind 3-0 within the sequence, Philadelphia fell right into a 3-0 gap in Sport 7 in Boston in lower than quarter-hour. The Flyers battled again to tie the sport late within the second interval on a purpose by Daniel Briere and gained it within the third when Simon Gagne scored on an influence play following a penalty for too many males on the ice. Philadelphia made it to the Cup last earlier than dropping to Chicago.

1975 Islanders vs. Flyers, semifinals

One spherical after pulling off a 3-0 comeback towards Pittsburgh, New York virtually did it once more. The Islanders fought again within the semifinals to drive a Sport 7 in Philadelphia however have been no match for the Flyers. Gary Dornhoefer scored 19 seconds into the sport to set the tone and Rick MacLeish had a hat trick in a 5-1 win for Philadelphia.

1975 Islanders vs. Penguins, quarterfinals

New York’s first playoff run was a memorable one, highlighted by the comeback within the quarterfinals towards Pittsburgh. Coach Al Arbour made a goalie change after falling behind 3-0, benching Billy Smith in favor of Chico Resch. That paid off in large vogue with 4 straight wins, capped by a 1-0 win on the highway in Sport 7. Ed Westphal scored with 5:18 to play and Resch made 30 saves within the shutout.

1945 Purple Wings vs. Maple Leafs, Stanley Cup Last

Three years after blowing a 3-0 result in Toronto, Detroit tried to return the favor within the Cup last. The Purple Wings pressured a Sport 7 in a sequence once they didn’t rating a single purpose till Sport 4. Mel Hill scored within the first interval for Toronto in Detroit. The Purple Wings tied it halfway by way of the third however Babe Pratt scored on an influence play with 7:46 to play to offer the Maple Leafs the Stanley Cup.

1942 Maple Leafs vs. Purple Wings, Stanley Cup Last

Toronto turned the one staff within the main North American sports activities leagues to finish a comeback from 3-0 right down to win a championship sequence. The Purple Wings scored first on the highway within the second interval however fell aside within the third. Sweeney Schriner scored twice within the third interval and Pete Langelle had the tiebreaking purpose to offer the Maple Leafs the title.

1939 Rangers vs. Bruins, semifinals

Lengthy earlier than the Purple Sox raced again from a 3-0 sequence deficit to beat the hated Yankees within the 2004 AL Championship sequence, there was almost one other 3-0 comeback within the Boston-New York rivalry. The Rangers fought again after dropping the primary three video games of the semifinals to drive a seventh recreation at Boston Backyard. The groups traded targets within the second interval and the sport stayed tied till the third extra time when Mel Hill scored the winner for Boston.